SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO