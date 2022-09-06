Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont crucial to meeting demand for first responders
BEAUMONT — As we approach the anniversary of September 11th, we remember the victims of that tragedy and the bravery first responders showed the world that day. However, 21 years later, the nation is experiencing a first responder shortage. Police and fire departments are struggling to retain and recruit...
KFDM-TV
PA Health Department COVID vaccination clinic now offering Bivalent boosters
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Health Department COVID vaccination clinic is now offering Bivalent boosters (new boosters) for Pfizer and Moderna to individuals 12 and older. The boosters can be administered if it has been two months since your primary series or two months since your last booster does.
KFDM-TV
GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd
The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
KFDM-TV
Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin
SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
KFDM-TV
WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Body of dredge boat operator recovered from waters at Boomtown USA
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Divers have recovered the body of a missing dredge boat operator from the waters at Boomtown USA, according to information Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The operator had been missing from the dredge boat since about noon. Divers...
KFDM-TV
Name released of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed line at Calder Woods
BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has released the name of an 83-year-old man who was electrocuted when he touched a downed power line at Calder Woods Senior Living Community. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 that LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, of VIdor, died...
KFDM-TV
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate possible attempted kidnapping Sunday at hike and bike trail
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest man on harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail in Beaumont. Update from Beaumont Police Department:. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and...
KFDM-TV
Man found shot to death Saturday in parking lot at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the shooting after 9 a.m. Witnesses told 6 shooter L.D. Ray they heard several gunshots. Police found the victim’s body on the ground in a...
KFDM-TV
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy
BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur PD has arrest warrant for 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at apartments
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur. Port Arthur police are investigating the homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the...
KFDM-TV
Man charged with harassment after BPD responds to report of possible attempted kidnapping
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police arrest man on Harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.
