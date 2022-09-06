ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd

The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin

SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack

BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
