Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Why This Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Risk Appetite Is 'Not Looking Good'

Benzinga
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Benzinga
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Benzinga
Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis
The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Benzinga
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month
Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks. What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.
Benzinga
US Stocks Turn Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.60% to 31,770.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 11,893.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 4,008.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 1.5%...
Benzinga
What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roku
Over the past 3 months, 21 analysts have published their opinion on Roku ROKU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Why Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Is Sliding After Hours
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Smith & Wesson said fiscal first-quarter revenue decreased 69.3% year-over-year to $84.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $129.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 34 cents per share.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
Benzinga
Peering Into Genpact's Recent Short Interest
Genpact's (NYSE:G) short percent of float has risen 19.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.76 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Relmada Therapeutics Whale Trades For September 08
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Thursday's Market Minute: Red Alert For Bitcoin
Bitcoin futures made new intraday yearly lows yesterday as the cryptocurrency continues to languish, though bulls may have been relieved to see it didn’t make any significant breakout to the downside. The /BTC contract is down about -71% off its yearly highs in November as it now bumps against a short-term downward trendline beginning with the August highs.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As Central Banks Stay Hawkish: Why This Trader Says Be Careful About ETH Bounce
ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps as expected and revised inflation projections. On-chain analysis firm says Ethereum speculative action still intact. Ethereum’s gains were higher than Bitcoin’s, even as the two coins remained largely flat on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.7% to $983.3 billion at 8:20 p.m. EDT.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Tops $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, surpassing the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, moving past the $1,700 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Ravencoin...
Benzinga
Analyzing Asana's Short Interest
Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) short percent of float has fallen 7.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.13 million shares sold short, which is 17.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
