Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandatesNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OKNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Paw patrol: Mesa Middle School adds Castle Rock’s second officer-therapy dog teamHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may renovate restrooms for homelessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
28 name changes approved for Colorado places
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
More outside donors than Coloradans gave to these 2 candidates
Both Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Lauren Boebert have so far received more contributions from individuals outside the state than from Coloradans.
Broomfield nurse spends several months on frontlines of war in Ukraine
It takes a certain kind of person to pack up and leave for a country at war. For Rebekah Maciorowski, it didn't take much thought.
10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs mayor gets emotional while thanking wife in his final State of the City address. 9/8/22. Mayor John Suthers thanks his wife Janet Suthers in his final State of the City address. The crowd gives Janet a standing ovation.
pagosadailypost.com
For Sale: Colorado’s Biggest Russian-Owned Solar Farm
This story by Allen Best appeared on his Big Pivots website on September 3, 2022. Owners of Evraz have announced they want to sell their North American properties, including the Rocky Mountain Steel Mill in Pueblo. Part of the operation there is what may still be the largest solar project east of the Rocky Mountains, the 348-megawatt Bighorn project.
Simple New Marker on Colorado IDs is Literally A Lifesaver
There's more than meets the eye and in Colorado, new IDs are helping others see that. On July 1, 2022, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles introduced a new invisible symbol in collaboration with the Invisible Disabilities association that could save lives and unnecessary stress. Misunderstandings Have Lead to Trauma...
ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns
Colorado communities are facing numerous societal concerns, according to a new report released by the ACLU of Colorado. "We cannot ignore it, and we have to begin to address this now," said Deborah Richardson, the executive director the ACLU of Colorado. "The issues that were identified in this report — it's not happening somewhere else. We're looking at this as a reality for Colorado, no matter which part of the state it is."The report lists the top concerns affecting families in the state. Among many, some of the biggest issues listed were encounters with police and immigration and customs enforcement...
8 judicial districts launch data dashboards to increase fairness, transparency in the justice system
COLORADO, USA — Colorado district attorneys said they're making an effort to combat public distrust in the criminal justice system with data. On Thursday, eight judicial districts launched data dashboards on their websites. Officials said this is new data that can show trends like racial and ethnic disparities in prosecution.
sentinelcolorado.com
Omicron boosters now available in Colorado
DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West
Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner
DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
US government officially changes 28 landmark names in Colorado
A months-long process came to close on Thursday, with the US government officially changing the names of 650 places around the country that included the term 'squaw' in their title. In Colorado, this impacted the name of 28 landmarks. The reason behind the change comes from 'squaw' being a derogatory...
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
