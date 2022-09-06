Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia, upholding his conviction. Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of curtilage. Peacock was...
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation
MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fort Valley man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has arrested a man after a domestic violence incident on Thursday. They say officers arrived to the 1100 block of Orange Street in reference to a domestic violence call around 8 a.m. When they got there officers spoke with a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
WALB 10
Atkinson Co. district attorney addresses truancy issues
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - During the last two school years, many Atkinson county students had up to 40 unexcused absences from school. The district attorney wants that to end. Between 50 to 100 parents received a letter that demanded them to show up at the courthouse or face a possible arrest warrant.
WALB 10
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia correctional officer has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison where she worked. Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine into the Calhoun State...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
WALB 10
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
Albany man gets 20-year-plus meth sentence
ALBANY – An Albany resident with a lengthy criminal history of trafficking controlled substances in the community was sentenced to federal prison after being caught distributing methamphetamine during a GBI-led investigation. Gregory Washington, 30, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by three...
WALB 10
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
Bibb deputies arrest man who attacked Macon woman after asking for cigars at gas station
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested the man who attacked Danielle Finney on Wednesday, according to Lt. Sean Defoe. 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was about to report live outside the Citgo where Finney was attacked when the suspect was spotted walking in the area near our news crew.
1 dead, at least 3 hurt after shootings in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — There have been about three shootings over three days in Dublin that have left one person dead and at least three others injured. According to incident reports from the Dublin Police Department, at least two people were shot on Monday. They say someone shot a pregnant...
15-year-old charged in armed robbery on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was stolen Tuesday night at a store on Napier Avenue. They say a teen pulled into the parking lot at 3590 Napier Avenue and approached a driver. The 15-year-old gestured as if he had a handgun...
wgxa.tv
Dublin police investigating weekend murder
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Dublin. According to the Dublin Police Department, their officers were called to the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street in Dublin Sunday evening just after 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black Mitsubishi Lancer in front of a house on Academy Avenue that had damage to the front end. Officers found 24-year-old Joshua Miller in the car with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Miller later died at the hospital.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A written threat at Pine Grove Middle School prompted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to evacuate students and investigate the threat Thursday morning, according to Lowndes County Schools. The threat was discovered written on the bathroom wall at the middle school. School officials said...
Man shot to death while driving in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting and car wreck in Dublin. According to a news release by the Dublin Police Department, it happened on Sunday at 6:47 p.m. Officers were called to the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street. An officer found a black...
WALB 10
Lawsuit against City of Albany in death of ASU football player settled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has settled with the family of an Albany State University student killed by a bus on campus, paying them $500,000. Albany State University sophomore Adonis Butler was killed when struck by a City of Albany transit bus on the campus in November 2021. A linebacker on the ASU football team, Butler was on a marked crosswalk when hit.
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
