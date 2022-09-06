LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Dublin. According to the Dublin Police Department, their officers were called to the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street in Dublin Sunday evening just after 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black Mitsubishi Lancer in front of a house on Academy Avenue that had damage to the front end. Officers found 24-year-old Joshua Miller in the car with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Miller later died at the hospital.

DUBLIN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO