The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Local world-champion bricklayer competes in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local legend in a relatively obscure sport took home another title today in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, paving his way to Las Vegas to compete at the national level for the fourth time. Fred Campbell, owner of Creative Masonry in Greeneville, Tennessee, has spent the last several years as […]
accesswdun.com
Jimmy Owens scores WoO LMS Smoky Mountain victory
Jimmy Owens’ familiarity with Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee paid off in a big way on Friday night. The Newport, Tennessee driver dominated the Smoky Mountain Showdown for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series victory of 2022. While Owens led the entire race, his triumph...
supertalk929.com
Bristol Motor Speedway owners put North Wilkesboro back on the racing map with All-Star plans
The revival of one of NASCAR’s most historic tracks spurred by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and the owners of Bristol Motor Speedway reached a major plateau on Thursday. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith announced that long-dormant North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the sport’s 2023 All-Star Race in...
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Twin Valley football decision has wide impact
Keith Warner knows what it is like to play the numbers game. The Twin Springs football coach and his staff deal with a numbers crunch every season.
Johnson City Press
Littleton’s goals push Tennessee High past D-B
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Behind two second half goals off the foot of junior forward Abby Littleton, Tennessee High’s girls soccer team took a nonconference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at the Stone Castle. “It was a very intense game, for sure,” Littleton said. “On my first goal, I...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
wjhl.com
National Fireworks Association brings Fireworks show to Kingsport
(WJHL) Steve Houser, National Fireworks Association President tells us about their annual convention underway in Kingsport and the public’s opportunity to take in a show at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets to the event please visit www.VisitKingsport.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
WATE
Cleetus & Cars rocks Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – Bristol Motor Speedway turned into a gearheads paradise this past weekend as the Cleetus & Cars event held burnout competitions, super truck races, and the Bristol 1000 starring automotive celebrities from across the country. A burnout competitions puts competitors against each other in a test...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
Kingsport Times-News
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 7
Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
Johnson City Press
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the...
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Lady 'Toppers pull off road win over Morristown East
MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes. The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched...
wjhl.com
Membership at Bays Mountain Park
(WJHL) Megan Krager, Bays Mountain park manager talks about membership and the perks that come with it. For more information visit www.BaysMountain.com.
Johnson City Press
Burleson closes on school record as Science Hill blanks West Ridge
Science Hill remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved to the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Burleson had a hat trick as the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 5 Conference soccer standings with a 9-0 mercy-rule win over West Ridge.
5starpreps.com
WEEK 4 (2022) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME PREDICTIONS
All 41 predicted winners for this week’s games are below.
Johnson City Press
D-B pulls out five-set thriller over East
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett volleyball likes to live in the fast lane. On Tuesday, Sullivan East was like that annoying car that you get behind in traffic in the passing lane that’s just barely doing the speed limit and is hard to get around.
