Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Local world-champion bricklayer competes in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local legend in a relatively obscure sport took home another title today in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, paving his way to Las Vegas to compete at the national level for the fourth time. Fred Campbell, owner of Creative Masonry in Greeneville, Tennessee, has spent the last several years as […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
accesswdun.com

Jimmy Owens scores WoO LMS Smoky Mountain victory

Jimmy Owens’ familiarity with Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee paid off in a big way on Friday night. The Newport, Tennessee driver dominated the Smoky Mountain Showdown for his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series victory of 2022. While Owens led the entire race, his triumph...
MARYVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Sports
Johnson City Press

Littleton’s goals push Tennessee High past D-B

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Behind two second half goals off the foot of junior forward Abby Littleton, Tennessee High’s girls soccer team took a nonconference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at the Stone Castle. “It was a very intense game, for sure,” Littleton said. “On my first goal, I...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Person
Homer
WATE

Cleetus & Cars rocks Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – Bristol Motor Speedway turned into a gearheads paradise this past weekend as the Cleetus & Cars event held burnout competitions, super truck races, and the Bristol 1000 starring automotive celebrities from across the country. A burnout competitions puts competitors against each other in a test...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us

WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 7

Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Lady 'Toppers pull off road win over Morristown East

MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes. The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wjhl.com

Membership at Bays Mountain Park

(WJHL) Megan Krager, Bays Mountain park manager talks about membership and the perks that come with it. For more information visit www.BaysMountain.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Burleson closes on school record as Science Hill blanks West Ridge

Science Hill remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved to the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Burleson had a hat trick as the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 5 Conference soccer standings with a 9-0 mercy-rule win over West Ridge.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

D-B pulls out five-set thriller over East

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett volleyball likes to live in the fast lane. On Tuesday, Sullivan East was like that annoying car that you get behind in traffic in the passing lane that’s just barely doing the speed limit and is hard to get around.
BLUFF CITY, TN

