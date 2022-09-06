ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson offense finds groove late as Tigers take halftime lead

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332mGU_0hjNBcld00

ATLANTA — It’s a new season, but the offensive woes that plagued Clemson’s offense a season prior persisted in the first half of the team’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

That was until the second quarter.

Clemson headed into halftime at Mercedes Benz Stadium with a commanding 14-3 lead, as the Tigers took advantage of multiple Tech special teams miscues, including a blocked punt and a missed field goal.

Though, Tech kicker Jude Kelley drilled a 45-yard field goal with one minute and 15 seconds remaining in the half to put the Yellow Jackets on the board.

On the first play from scrimmage, Andrew Mukuba came away with an interception. Jeff Sims was pressured by K.J. Henry, who forced the sophomore quarterback into an underthrown pass on a deep shot, which was picked off by the reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After trading punts, Clemson was finally driving the ball down the field after consecutive completions, but D.J. Uiagalelei had the ball punched out on a designed quarterback run. After initially recovering the ball, Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata was outmuscled by Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley, who came away with the fumble recovery.

It was a rough first quarter for Uiagalelei, who mishandled a snap on Clemson’s first drive and coughed up the football on the next. After shedding over 20-pounds this offseason, Uiagalelei is a lot slimmer but was still not much of a factor in the run game for Clemson in the first half.

The junior quarterback carried the ball nine times for 17 yards in the game’s first 30 minutes.

At the beginning of the second quarter, senior safety Carson Donnelly blocked a punt and helped shift the momentum in Clemson’s favor.

Donnelly, originally a walk-on, was placed on scholarship entering the 2021 season.

That put Clemson inside Tech’s five-yard line. After three failed run plays, Will Shipley ran off the left tackle and found paydirt for Clemson’s first touchdown of the season.

Later in the quarter, Uiagalelei flushed outside of the pocket and found Beaux Collins, who was streaking in the back of the end zone, for a six-yard touchdown

Uiaglelei finished the first half 12-of-16 passing with 114 yards and a touchdown, while Collins had three receptions for 54 yards and a score.

On the other hand, Clemson’s defense held Tech scoreless in the first half. Between Mukhuba’s interception, Barrett Carter’s six tackles (one for loss), and Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry constantly in the Yellow Jackets’ backfield, Sims had little time for plays to develop down the field.

Simms completed 17-of-22 passes for 111 yards with an interception.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0hjNBcld00

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets raise, extended through 2031

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over 10 seasons through 2031. Swinney's enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day earlier this season. Swinney's average yearly salary of $11.5 million sits only behind Saban's $11.7 million average compensation.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Acc Defensive Rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
FOX Carolina

‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Sandvik Coromant Westminster, South Carolina Facility Wins IndustryWeek Best Plants Award

Westminster, S.C. - Global leader in metal cutting, Sandvik Coromant, has earned the 2022 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award for its Westminster, South Carolina, production site. The award is given to North American manufacturing plants that lead their industries in outstanding operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement. Sandvik Coromant is headquartered in Mebane, N.C., where the company has another manufacturing site.
WESTMINSTER, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy