Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban

The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Geoff Collins' Georgia Tech future questioned by media after Clemson blowout loss

"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response — disappointment, hurt. For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too — I just told the guys — it's a five-day week right now.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'

Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Self-Inflicted Mistakes Lead to Season Opening Loss

Coach Geoff Collins likes to talk about three or four plays in a game determining the outcome. This was evident last night despite the final lopsided score of 41-10. Aside from several turning points in the game mental errors upfront also played a big role. Collins described his feeling in...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

ASU Vice President to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., has tapped Alabama State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement and the Executive Director of the ASU Foundation, Col. Gregory Clark, U.S. Army, Retired, for their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Clark to receive the Chairman’s Award for exceptional achievements in his field.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
modernsalon.com

Tone McGill: Master Barber Sets the Stage for His Next Chapter

For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
KENNESAW, GA
