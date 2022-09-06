Read full article on original website
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban
The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson OC Addresses Whether Team Has Quarterback Controversy
Incumbent starter D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense were a bit shaky in Monday’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Samford: Chris Hatcher previews Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp
Samford football coach Chris Hatcher once hired Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on his staff at Valdosta State, and he knows both of his former colleagues have no plans to take it easy on him during Saturday's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over Oregon in Week 1 while Samford outlasted Kennesaw State, 27-17.
Clemson football: 3 takeaways from Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech
Clemson football had a shaky start, but they finished strong in their season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday. No. 4 Clemson kicked off their 2022 college football season by defeating the Yellow Jackets, 41-10, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Clemson’s defense lived up to expectations. Clemson’s offense,...
247Sports
Geoff Collins' Georgia Tech future questioned by media after Clemson blowout loss
"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response — disappointment, hurt. For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too — I just told the guys — it's a five-day week right now.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'
Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Both these teams are Bulldogs, but that's about where the similarity ends as College Football Playoff national champion Georgia welcomes Samford in its Week 2 home opener. Georgia is coming off a massacre of former No. 11 (and now unranked) Oregon and now embarks on the rest of its non-conference ...
247Sports
Self-Inflicted Mistakes Lead to Season Opening Loss
Coach Geoff Collins likes to talk about three or four plays in a game determining the outcome. This was evident last night despite the final lopsided score of 41-10. Aside from several turning points in the game mental errors upfront also played a big role. Collins described his feeling in...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
nationalblackguide.com
ASU Vice President to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame
The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., has tapped Alabama State University Vice President of Institutional Advancement and the Executive Director of the ASU Foundation, Col. Gregory Clark, U.S. Army, Retired, for their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Clark to receive the Chairman’s Award for exceptional achievements in his field.
luxury-houses.net
Capture Your Heart by Its Unsurpassed Quality and Distinctive Design, this Elegant Estate in Atlanta Listed at $4.85M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home exuding masterful craftsmanship and finest materials to ensure that every space is meaningful now available for sale. This home located at 2590 Rivers Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 03 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 0.55 acres of land. Call Studie Young – HOME Real Estate, LLC (Phone: 404 383-4663) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
modernsalon.com
Tone McGill: Master Barber Sets the Stage for His Next Chapter
For more than 20 years, master barber Tone McGill has “set the tone” and trends in the hair industry and taught many barbering education classes across the country. During his hair sessions, he would ask attendees, “What is the crazy idea that makes you laugh saying it out loud? That is your destiny.” McGill would disclose his was “being the next Denzel Washington” which certainly got a laugh, but McGill was announcing his intentions to the universe.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
