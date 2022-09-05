Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Suspect in Memphis teacher's killing goes back to court while the city grapples with a wave of tragedy
The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Tennessee teacher appeared in court Thursday in a city stunned by another deadly attack. Cleotha Henderson, 38, faces multiple charges in the killing of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, who disappeared after she went jogging in Memphis early Friday morning.
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Suspect in Memphis teacher's abduction and death ordered held without bond
A man suspected of abducting and killing a Memphis teacher who was out jogging was temporarily ordered held without bond Wednesday on a murder charge that was added after her body was identified. Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher after kidnapping her in Memphis early Friday, appeared...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting
On social media, where he allegedly livestreamed one of the killings, he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho.
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
actionnews5.com
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis leaders, law enforcement provide update on shooting death of 2-year-old
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis leaders and law enforcement provided an update about the shooting death of a two-year-old. A West Memphis mother is one step closer to getting closure after a third arrest was made in the death of her son, Jadaka Jimerson. In June, Jimerson was...
fox40jackson.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
