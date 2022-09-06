ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK sports get government go-ahead to play on if they want after Queen’s death

The government has told the Premier League and other sports that this weekend’s action can go ahead but has left the final decision up to them. It is expected that cricket and golf will be back tomorrow, with England’s third Test against South Africa resuming along with the PGA Championship at Wentworth. It also looks increasingly likely Sunday’s Great North Run will take place.
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

