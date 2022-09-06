ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Lanes, WV

wchstv.com

Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police release name of man killed in Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday evening in Charleston's West Side. Norman Sweeney, 49, was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, the Charleston Police Department reported. Investigators said no one is in custody.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

More free parking now available for Thomas Memorial Hospital patients, visitors

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New free parking spaces are now available for patients at Thomas Memorial Hospital beginning Monday, the hospital system said. More than 700 parking spaces will now be available to patients and visitors in the following lots: MacCorkle lot (right outside the Pavilion lobby entrance), Pavilion lot (across from the Pavilion wing of the hospital), half of the Poplar lot (accessed from Vine Street) and the parking garage (located on Division Street), according to a news release from Thomas Health and WVU Medicine.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 16, when Cabell Midland visits South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Knights and Black Eagles will tangle this weekend in a high school football matchup you can watch live online and TV. Cabell Midland visits South Charleston on Friday, Sept. 16, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

Riverside claims resounding 59-12 win over St. Albans in FNR matchup

BELLE, W.Va. — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, traveled to Warrior Stadium in Belle, West Virginia to feature a contest between the Riverside Warriors and the St. Albans Red Dragons. Both teams came into the match looking for their first win of the season. The Warriors...
BELLE, WV
wchstv.com

Riverside High School's award-winning robotics program continues to grow

BELLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A robotics program at Riverside High School continues to grow and strengthen each year with students bringing home numerous state and world titles. Even with those accomplishments, the program presents many challenges. Eyewitness News spoke with teachers and students to see what skills go into...
BELLE, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall mounts a massive upset, defeats No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WCHS) — Marshall University claimed a thrilling win over No. 8 Notre Dame Saturday, taking home the Herd’s first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2003. The three-touchdown underdogs traveled to South Bend, Ind., to defeat the Fighting Irish, 26-21. It was a huge victory...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

POLL: Should Marshall football be ranked after win over No. 8 Notre Dame?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t quite crack the Top 25 rankings this week. Marshall moved up to the top team receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, essentially being ranked No. 26, or the first team out. Do you think the win was enough to move the team into the Top 25? Weigh in below.
HUNTINGTON, WV

