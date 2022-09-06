Read full article on original website
Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of firing shots outside ex-girlfriend's home, making harassing telephone calls
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces charges after Fayette County deputies said he was accused of firing gunshots outside of his former girlfriend’s home and then began making harassing telephone calls to her. John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was arrested after an incident that...
Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after prosecutors said he shot his mother multiple times in an attempt to kill her. Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, is accused of shooting his mother four times, including three times as she tried to escape in 2021, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Police: 17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting that occurred on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile has been arrested in a deadly shooting that occurred on the West Side of Charleston. Police said a 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night. A juvenile petition for first-degree murder had been issued after the shooting death James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died...
Six students taken to hospital after bus crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:03 a.m. 9/12/22. Six students were taken to the hospital by an ambulance or their parents after a school bus crash in Wayne County. A school system spokesperson said all of the students are expected to be OK. State Police and dispatchers said...
Police release name of man killed in Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday evening in Charleston's West Side. Norman Sweeney, 49, was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, the Charleston Police Department reported. Investigators said no one is in custody.
Lawrence County, Ohio, firefighters rescue man, kitten trapped in storm drain
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Fire crews in Lawrence County, Ohio, rescued a man whose leg was pinned between the steel grates of a storm drain and a kitten he was trying to help. The incident happened Sunday off U.S. 52 at the CR-120 intersection, according to a post...
More free parking now available for Thomas Memorial Hospital patients, visitors
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New free parking spaces are now available for patients at Thomas Memorial Hospital beginning Monday, the hospital system said. More than 700 parking spaces will now be available to patients and visitors in the following lots: MacCorkle lot (right outside the Pavilion lobby entrance), Pavilion lot (across from the Pavilion wing of the hospital), half of the Poplar lot (accessed from Vine Street) and the parking garage (located on Division Street), according to a news release from Thomas Health and WVU Medicine.
CASCI plans to move offices in Charleston following pandemic workplace shift
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health insurance claims processing company CASCI is leaving its Kanawha Boulevard building at the end of September. Parent company CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield reports because of the pandemic, 95% of CASCI employees work remotely, causing the company to look for a smaller place.
Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 16, when Cabell Midland visits South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Knights and Black Eagles will tangle this weekend in a high school football matchup you can watch live online and TV. Cabell Midland visits South Charleston on Friday, Sept. 16, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
The 'bucks' never stop here: Professional bull riding to return to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Time to kick up your heels if you are a fan of professional bull riding. Organizers announced in a news release Monday that the Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be returning for the second consecutive year to the Charleston Coliseum. The...
Students at South Charleston, Cabell Midland named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sweat, dedication and hard work are making these students winners in their respective sports and the same determination in the classroom is making them academic stars. That’s why Molly Riggs, a senior at South Charleston High School, and Taylor Sargent, a senior at Cabell Midland...
'Wing' in the weekend: Mothman Festival to return to Point Pleasant after two-year hiatus
POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. (WCHS) — The Mothman Festival, a celebration that pays homage to a mysterious winged creature with beady red eyes, is scheduled to return to Point Pleasant this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus. Festival organizers said the event will be observed with multiple...
Nitro student section honors Leah Strickland with 'Blue Out' at Herbert Hoover game
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is unusual to see two student sections stand together on the same side, but Friday night at Nitro's football stadium things were different. “I feel like we’re one community," Nitro student Chloe Beckner said. "We’re all together as one. We all love each other. We’re all here for each other.”
Riverside claims resounding 59-12 win over St. Albans in FNR matchup
BELLE, W.Va. — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, traveled to Warrior Stadium in Belle, West Virginia to feature a contest between the Riverside Warriors and the St. Albans Red Dragons. Both teams came into the match looking for their first win of the season. The Warriors...
Riverside High School's award-winning robotics program continues to grow
BELLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A robotics program at Riverside High School continues to grow and strengthen each year with students bringing home numerous state and world titles. Even with those accomplishments, the program presents many challenges. Eyewitness News spoke with teachers and students to see what skills go into...
Marshall mounts a massive upset, defeats No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WCHS) — Marshall University claimed a thrilling win over No. 8 Notre Dame Saturday, taking home the Herd’s first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2003. The three-touchdown underdogs traveled to South Bend, Ind., to defeat the Fighting Irish, 26-21. It was a huge victory...
POLL: Should Marshall football be ranked after win over No. 8 Notre Dame?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Despite a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t quite crack the Top 25 rankings this week. Marshall moved up to the top team receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, essentially being ranked No. 26, or the first team out. Do you think the win was enough to move the team into the Top 25? Weigh in below.
