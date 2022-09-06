KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New free parking spaces are now available for patients at Thomas Memorial Hospital beginning Monday, the hospital system said. More than 700 parking spaces will now be available to patients and visitors in the following lots: MacCorkle lot (right outside the Pavilion lobby entrance), Pavilion lot (across from the Pavilion wing of the hospital), half of the Poplar lot (accessed from Vine Street) and the parking garage (located on Division Street), according to a news release from Thomas Health and WVU Medicine.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO