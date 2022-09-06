Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 8, 2022
Wildfires continue to rage throughout Oregon, prompting a Fire Weather Watch this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
High fire danger in western Oregon, SW Washington on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong east winds will create conditions for extreme fire danger across western Oregon and southwest Washington on Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect for much of...
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/7 – Woman Attacked by Bear in West Medford, Pharmacy Robbery in Grants Pass, Almeda Investigation Remains Ongoing
HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 are expected in the valleys, and in the 90s over most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet elevation. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta Valley and the cities of Yreka, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes the Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois Valleys and the cities of Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, and Applegate. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wall of red flag warnings issued for Western Oregon, Washington
Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to bring nightmarish wildfire conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
KOMO News
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
KGW
National Guard troops aid with efforts on the Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon
The Oregon National Guard was called in to assist when the fire exploded in size at the end of August. They arrived the next day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon State Hospital to receive OSHA citations for ‘workplace violence’
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division announced Thursday that they are citing the Oregon State Hospital with three violations for workplace violence.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown invokes Conflagration Act for fast-growing NE Oregon fire, now nearly 13,000 acres
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act once again on Monday, this time in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in northeast Oregon's Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Safety resources for Rum Creek firefighters
Black Hawk Helicopter is ready to use for potential injuries towards firefighters fighting the Rum Creek fire. The National Guard is ready with a HH 60 Mike Black Hawk helicopter at the Medford Airport. Ready to take off any time while crews are out fighting the Rum Creek fire.
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
KTVL
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 3