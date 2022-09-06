ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
Wallowa, OR
Josephine County, OR
Oregon State
Josephine County, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
OREGON STATE
jacksoncountyor.org

Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/7 – Woman Attacked by Bear in West Medford, Pharmacy Robbery in Grants Pass, Almeda Investigation Remains Ongoing

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 are expected in the valleys, and in the 90s over most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet elevation. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta Valley and the cities of Yreka, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes the Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois Valleys and the cities of Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, and Applegate. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon

Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
SAN DIEGO, CA
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KDRV

Safety resources for Rum Creek firefighters

Black Hawk Helicopter is ready to use for potential injuries towards firefighters fighting the Rum Creek fire. The National Guard is ready with a HH 60 Mike Black Hawk helicopter at the Medford Airport. Ready to take off any time while crews are out fighting the Rum Creek fire.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%

MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
MERLIN, OR
KGW

KGW

