Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Alone time helps Will Rogers perform when lights come on, crowd settles in
STARKVILLE — When 60,000 fans show up at your office on Saturdays, and your movements on other days could find their way to social media or a message board, “alone” can be a hard status to achieve for college football players. Mike Leach is glad his quarterback...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep of Starkville
Oxford volleyball clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday as they swept rival Starkville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) to improve to 4-0 in Region 3-6A. The win marked the third straight victory for the Chargers, who lost five straight games between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 to fall to 13-5 on the season.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Airports Association Conference provides opportunity to review security measures after Tupelo plane theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Airports Association held the first full day of its annual conference in Starkville Thursday. It comes less than a week after the stolen plane incident in Tupelo. “Everybody’s airport is different,” says Tom Heanue, president of the MAA. “The things that may work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
wtva.com
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
wcbi.com
Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office. Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Board of Directors confirmed this information today. Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
Miss. former drug addict turned minister confesses to killing Alabama man in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old former drug addict turned minister was arrested after reportedly confessing to killing an Alabama man during a physical fight in 2019. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, Roger Taylor of Sulligent, Alabama, went missing, and his disappearance...
wcbi.com
A Short Break From the Rain and Humidity
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s weather will be a refreshing change from what we’re used to. Rain chances return on Friday, though. TONIGHT: Mild. Low near 65°. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening, but will gradually become clear overnight. Winds out of the NE at 3-6 mph.
wcbi.com
Clay Co. man wanted in connection to Leflore Co. homicide caught
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man wanted in connection with a Leflore County homicide is caught in Alabama. 22-year-old Edward Bush Jr. was arrested Sunday morning near Selma. There was a manhunt there for Bush after he reportedly stole a truck in a nearby area and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
wcbi.com
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wcbi.com
Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
Comments / 0