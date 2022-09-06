ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Oxford Eagle

Oxford volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep of Starkville

Oxford volleyball clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday as they swept rival Starkville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) to improve to 4-0 in Region 3-6A. The win marked the third straight victory for the Chargers, who lost five straight games between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 to fall to 13-5 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point

My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office. Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Board of Directors confirmed this information today. Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A Short Break From the Rain and Humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s weather will be a refreshing change from what we’re used to. Rain chances return on Friday, though. TONIGHT: Mild. Low near 65°. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening, but will gradually become clear overnight. Winds out of the NE at 3-6 mph.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Clay Co. man wanted in connection to Leflore Co. homicide caught

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man wanted in connection with a Leflore County homicide is caught in Alabama. 22-year-old Edward Bush Jr. was arrested Sunday morning near Selma. There was a manhunt there for Bush after he reportedly stole a truck in a nearby area and...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.

