WIBW
Seaman, Silver Lake earn wins in volleyball quad at Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite Manhattan being the host, they could not pull out a victory. The Tribe lost to Silver Lake and Shawnee Heights in three sets while Seaman swept them. Seaman got three wins, all of them were sweeps. Shawnee Heights got two wins, while Silver Lake got...
WIBW
Washburn volleyball is excited for its Friday night home opener
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball is off to an 8-0 start of its 2022 campaign, and will host its home opener on Friday night against Fort Hays State. The reigning national runners up still sitting comfortably ranked No. 2 in the country, but head coach Chris Herron says ranking isn’t something his team is ever focused on.
WIBW
Washburn football takes down UCM in first road game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football took its early season dominance to the road on Thursday night, taking down Central Michigan 40-32 in Warrensburg. Quarterback Cedric Case’s 1 yd rushing touchdown got the Chippewas got on the board first, but the Bods responded later in the first quarter as Kellen Simoncic found Collin Wilson for a 5 yd score, still down by one at 7-6.
WIBW
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Wamego
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th. The old school traditional circus comes complete with daredevils, clowns, jugglers, trapeze and big cat performances in a ninety-minute show. The community was invited to watch the big top tent rise in the morning...
WIBW
Highland Park standout Tre Richardson decommits from New Mexico State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scots star Tre Richardson has reopened his recruitment. Richardson announced on Twitter Thursday night he decommitted from New Mexico State and reopens his recruitment as a slot/running back. Richardson also had offers from Northern Iowa, Kansas and others.
WIBW
Huff N’ Puff pilots taking to Topeka skies this weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pilots are taking to the skies over Topeka this weekend. The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off Friday at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. Air balloon pilots from across the country will be in the Capital City to launch their crafts.
WIBW
Emporia State football handed first loss of the season by UCO
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football ventured on the road for the first time this season, but suffered a 21-13 loss by Central Oklahoma on Thursday night. Quarterback Braden Gleason started off the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, running in a 6 yd touchdown to put the Hornets up 7-0.
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
WIBW
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four individuals fleeing from a hit and run incident prompted Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning. 13 NEWS learned the incident that prompted the lockdown was a hit and run that happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of SW Western Ave. and SW Munson Ave. Police received reports of four people running from the scene north towards Topeka High School.
WIBW
Washburn football prepares for its first road test
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a strong 45-3 win over Lincoln to start its 2022 campaign, Washburn football is excited about hitting the road for week two against Central Missouri on Thursday. Head coach Craig Schurig sees road games as opportunities for the team to get even closer, and the...
WIBW
Learn the lingo! Sports analyst runs down key terms as sports wagering kicks off in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mobile sports betting kicked off in Kansas last Friday, but the big kickoff is Sept. 8, with more of the state-owned casinos getting in on the in-person game just as the NFL season begins. But before you go all-in, what do you need to know? Sports...
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
WIBW
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
1350kman.com
’25 Hudson Greer talks early offers from Kansas State, SMU, Texas Tech, etc.
Hudson Greer averaged 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman at Austin (TX) Lake Travis High. The 6-foot-6 wing also shot 39 percent from three on 114 attempts for the season. “I get to the basket pretty well,” Greer told On3. “When the defense steps up I can hit...
WIBW
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack
Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
