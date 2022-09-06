ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Seaman, Silver Lake earn wins in volleyball quad at Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite Manhattan being the host, they could not pull out a victory. The Tribe lost to Silver Lake and Shawnee Heights in three sets while Seaman swept them. Seaman got three wins, all of them were sweeps. Shawnee Heights got two wins, while Silver Lake got...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn volleyball is excited for its Friday night home opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball is off to an 8-0 start of its 2022 campaign, and will host its home opener on Friday night against Fort Hays State. The reigning national runners up still sitting comfortably ranked No. 2 in the country, but head coach Chris Herron says ranking isn’t something his team is ever focused on.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn football takes down UCM in first road game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football took its early season dominance to the road on Thursday night, taking down Central Michigan 40-32 in Warrensburg. Quarterback Cedric Case’s 1 yd rushing touchdown got the Chippewas got on the board first, but the Bods responded later in the first quarter as Kellen Simoncic found Collin Wilson for a 5 yd score, still down by one at 7-6.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th. The old school traditional circus comes complete with daredevils, clowns, jugglers, trapeze and big cat performances in a ninety-minute show. The community was invited to watch the big top tent rise in the morning...
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Johnson City, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Football
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Huff N’ Puff pilots taking to Topeka skies this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pilots are taking to the skies over Topeka this weekend. The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off Friday at the Mount Hope Balloon Field. Air balloon pilots from across the country will be in the Capital City to launch their crafts.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia State football handed first loss of the season by UCO

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football ventured on the road for the first time this season, but suffered a 21-13 loss by Central Oklahoma on Thursday night. Quarterback Braden Gleason started off the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, running in a 6 yd touchdown to put the Hornets up 7-0.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
WIBW

Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four individuals fleeing from a hit and run incident prompted Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning. 13 NEWS learned the incident that prompted the lockdown was a hit and run that happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of SW Western Ave. and SW Munson Ave. Police received reports of four people running from the scene north towards Topeka High School.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn football prepares for its first road test

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a strong 45-3 win over Lincoln to start its 2022 campaign, Washburn football is excited about hitting the road for week two against Central Missouri on Thursday. Head coach Craig Schurig sees road games as opportunities for the team to get even closer, and the...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
WIBW

13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th. Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS football battery complaint back in police hands

The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack

Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy