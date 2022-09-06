ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Houston-area high school football games to watch: Week 3

HOUSTON (CW39) — There have been a big number of close games in the Houston area to start the 2002 high school football season. And that included a top-10 battle between Katy and Atascocita that was a thriller, with Katy winning 35-28. And guess what? We have another top-10 battle in the Houston area as two northside powers hook up in a battle of Mustangs.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Class 6A Rankings - Week 3 (9.6.22): North Shore, Katy, Westfield still holding strong atop

HOUSTON - Where has the time gone already? We are into Week 3 of the Texas high school football season and the picture is becoming a little clearer on how things stand. In Class 6A, not much has changed up top. The Top 5 stay pat this week but could see big changes after this week's action. No. 1 North Shore faces No. 3 Westfield and No. 2 Katy takes on No. 5 Katy Tompkins! What a week of showdowns. Shadow Creek continues to climb, and Klein Collins has announced its presence in the 2022 season.
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
BAYTOWN, TX
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road Rules: ‘Know before you go’

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer temps may be sticking around, but summer vacations are winding down. If you’re planning last minute road trips, we have an important reminder to “know before you go.”. Traffic or road work isn’t just unique to Houston, just about every major city in...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Developer Enters Houston Market with Infill Project

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report)–A joint venture between Dallas-based developer Urban Logistics Realty and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on Urban District 290, a two-building urban industrial development totaling 238,200 SF in Northwest Houston. This is Urban Logistics first project in...
HOUSTON, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX

