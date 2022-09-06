Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3:00 a.m. on Monday near 28th and Merrill Streets just south of north 27th Street and Leighton Ave. Lincoln Police told Channel 8 they received several calls regarding the same incident.
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to overnight shooting near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hanscom Park. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Officers were initially called for gunshots being heard. Once police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Steven Woodson in Hanscom suffering from a gunshot wound.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Park Avenue and Shirley Street around 12:20 a.m. after a call of shots fired. Officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting in Hanscom Park
The Omaha Police Department says that a non-fatal shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday. Steven Woodson, 33, was found injured in Hanscom Park.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha car crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man died after crashing his car in Omaha on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said police were dispatched to 72nd St. and Pine St. around 7:00 a.m. on the report of a single vehicle injury crash. Officers said a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling...
WOWT
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Omaha Police says officers were sent to 72nd and Pine for a one-vehicle crash. According to authorities, at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was heading south on 72nd and witnesses say they ran a red light. The driver then veered to the right and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal.
News Channel Nebraska
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park Avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
KETV.com
Jury sides with former Omaha police captain in lawsuit against city, police chief
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. Five women and three men turned in their verdict to a judge Monday. The civil...
KETV.com
Arkansas authorities still searching for Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas are still searching for an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Saline County Sheriff's Office said Monday that they believe 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has left the area. "We have brought in numerous other agencies (including federal) to help us continue...
KETV.com
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 80 in Omaha is delaying traffic during the morning commute. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between 60th and 72nd streets. It is not known at this time what caused the collision. According to the Nebraska...
Two women search for the good Samaritan who found their truck keys downtown
On Saturday they went to the Omaha Farmer's Market and lost the keys to their work vehicle in the middle of the pouring rain.
News Channel Nebraska
Pedestrian accident reported at harvest parade
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a pedestrian accident Saturday evening at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade. A sheriff’s office press release says the Murray Fire Department received an emergency call during the parade and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner. The Murray fire...
KETV.com
Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. -- Investigators say a car that was left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week. The Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday that the car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman, and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home.
