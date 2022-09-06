ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABC10

California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat

CALIFORNIA, USA — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and businesses for heeding...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

How to Take Care of Your Pets During a Heat Wave

California has been hit with an intense heat wave that is expected to bring intensely high temperatures through Thursday. Record-breaking temperatures of up to 112 degrees have been reported in cities like Livermore and San Francisco has reached a high of 92 degrees. Some cities have cooling centers in place...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health
Environment
EPA
NWS
ABC10

New generators, conservation help stave off rotating outages in California

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Along with calls to conserve amid a record-breaking heat wave, officials were also calling for boosts to supply, courtesy of some new generators. Californians are familiar with the California Independent System Operator's Flex Alerts, which ask people to voluntarily reduce energy consumption. However on Monday, they called on a newer tool for an unprecedented heat wave, two new emergency generators.
ROSEVILLE, CA
kcrw.com

People of color find 'room to breathe' in the Inland Empire

Riverside and San Bernardino counties used to be known for their vast citrus groves and agricultural way of life. But in recent years, the Inland Empire has cultivated suburban subdivisions and massive warehouses and logistics centers. These changes have made the region a magnet for folks leaving cities like LA...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop property...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

