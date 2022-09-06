Read full article on original website
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat
CALIFORNIA, USA — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and businesses for heeding...
Did that emergency alert on your phone save California from blackouts on Tuesday?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Californians’ phones statewide lit up with an emergency message, asking them “conserve energy now” to avoid power interruptions. It was a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) from the California Office of Emergency Services that was sent as the state’s...
NBC Bay Area
How to Take Care of Your Pets During a Heat Wave
California has been hit with an intense heat wave that is expected to bring intensely high temperatures through Thursday. Record-breaking temperatures of up to 112 degrees have been reported in cities like Livermore and San Francisco has reached a high of 92 degrees. Some cities have cooling centers in place...
‘Operating under water’: Families trying to place loved ones in Medi-Cal assisted living program wait years
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Former grad school classmates Kelsey McQuaid-Craig and Chelsea Oruche have recently bonded over a similar struggle — trying to place loved ones in assisted living. McQuaid-Craig and her husband, Brandon, are looking to place his mother, Mary, 67,...
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
California requests emergency energy amid 7-hour 'Flex Alert' | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. Update:. Almost all of the about 600 PG&E customers in Davis who lost power earlier Thursday now have their energy restored. The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A level 2...
Instead of being protected, California's conservatorship system ultimately cost one young man his life
LANCASTER, Calif — Editor's note: This story contains graphic and disturbing images. We made the decision to show these photos in an effort to illustrate how broken the system is and the impact it has on people with disabilities. We hope our state leaders will see this investigation, and will step in and help reform conservatorship system.
Extreme temperatures set to break records all across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — September in California has been off to a scorching start, and many more extremely hot days are likely this entire week. So far in September for Northern California, many triple-digit days have occurred and the worst of the heat wave is still to come this week.
How to prepare for potential rotating power outages in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Charging cellphones and keeping extra batteries handy are just a couple of the ways that PG&E recommends preparing for potential outages. The words of advice come as California combats a record heat wave that has been straining the power grid and ushering calls for conservation. There...
New generators, conservation help stave off rotating outages in California
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Along with calls to conserve amid a record-breaking heat wave, officials were also calling for boosts to supply, courtesy of some new generators. Californians are familiar with the California Independent System Operator's Flex Alerts, which ask people to voluntarily reduce energy consumption. However on Monday, they called on a newer tool for an unprecedented heat wave, two new emergency generators.
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
kcrw.com
People of color find ‘room to breathe’ in the Inland Empire
Riverside and San Bernardino counties used to be known for their vast citrus groves and agricultural way of life. But in recent years, the Inland Empire has cultivated suburban subdivisions and massive warehouses and logistics centers. These changes have made the region a magnet for folks leaving cities like LA...
Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant
Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.
California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop property...
Monday Flex Alert extended: 'The highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far...'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Demand for power is expected to approach record levels as California calls for a sixth day of conservation. It's the latest call for a Flex Alert as California grapples with historic levels of heat, which are expected for the next several days along. The California Independent...
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
