ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Dropkick Murphys Frontman Slams MAGA During PA Show: 'Wake The F— Up'

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieH2u_0hjN6oDF00
Ken Casey Photo Credit: B1ward - Wikipedia

Dropkick Murphy's frontman Ken Casey sounded off during a Pennsylvania concert last week against the MAGA movement (scroll for video).

"If you're buying those f—ing hats... then you're part of the problem," the singer and bass player yelled into the mic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a sh*t about you or your family. They care about their f—ing tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket."

The crowd cheered.

"If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election-denying sh*t, I will fight your a** outside if you want to. Wake the f— up."

Casey's tirade happened the same night as President Joe Biden's speech warning the nation against an assault on American democracy.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

Comments / 290

Dmat
2d ago

That's the problem with these entertainers... they're too busy spewing their bull and pushing their politics on us. Keep your crappy opinions to yourself and do your damn job.

Reply(38)
160
Michael Holesapple
3d ago

keep your party affiliation to yourself and your thoughts, you're an entertainment not a politician. No one's paying for your B.S. other than whatever it is you do....

Reply(22)
141
Tony
2d ago

I love the “fight the system” musicians who have long railed against big government only to now be in full support of big government.

Reply(10)
112
Related
abc27.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS Philly

Dr. Mehmet Oz criticizes opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman during campaign event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are now nine weeks away and the candidates are escalating their attacks in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz campaigned in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He criticized his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, for refusing to debate. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, was joined by Sen. Pat Toomey in Wynnfield Heights. Toomey's decision not to seek re-election opened the seat. A Pittsburgh television station had invited Oz and Fetterman to debate Tuesday night, but Fetterman declined. Toomey and Oz say if Fetterman has recovered from his stroke, then he should debate. Fetterman's campaign issued a response saying in part: "Anyone who's seen John speak knows that while he's still recovering, he's more capable of fighting for Pennsylvania than Dr. Oz will ever be and anyone who's seen Dr. Oz speak knows he's a complete fraud. We have said repeatedly that we are open to debating Oz and we're talking with networks, but let's be clear. This isn't about debates. This is about mocking John for having a stroke." Toomey and Oz also accused Fetterman of being soft on crime. Fetterman accused Oz of wanting to ban abortions. Both candidates dispute the characterizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
laconiadailysun.com

I'm still a ROCK STAR! Happy 43rd birthday, Pink!

Alecia Beth Moore was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8th, 1979. After spending her youth writing music and performing in local bars and clubs under the stage name of Pink, the budding songstress broke out of a dark childhood that was rocked by divorce and drugs to become the multi-million-selling artist the world knows and loves today.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ken Casey
Daily Voice

Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Philly Suburbs

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County.The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said.The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45.The retailer will receive a $500…
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dropkick Murphys#Maga#Havingfun#Performance Info#Billionaires#American#Daily Voice Northampton
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

These NJ Celebs Named To 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast

Some New Jersey celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov. "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki. Bergen County's Val Chmerkovskiy with recent Bachelorette Gabby Windey. "American Idol" winner and Ridgewood native Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong. Other...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
case.edu

PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack

Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Lehigh County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County. The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
356K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy