John 3:16 Mission addresses increase in Tulsa's homeless population

Tulsa’s homeless population is up 40 %, according to recent statistics by John 3:16 Mission. Some Tulsans say it’s becoming a problem in some circumstances.

Forrest Dalton Jr. is one of those people. He said he has not been getting much sleep lately knowing the condemned house next to his in midtown Tulsa is a hot spot for homeless people to camp.

“Sometimes I hear my water running and I know they’re taking water from me," Dalton said.

Recently, Dalton said they’ve tracked his work schedule and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and stereo equipment when he wasn't home.

Oftentimes, he said they'll go through a fence leading to his yard.

“I empathize with them, but I empathize at my cost because it’s costing me a lot of money," he said.

2 News Oklahoma asked John 3:16 Mission CEO/Founder Rev. Steve Whitaker how Tulsa officials should handle the uptick in homelessness.

“When you tell people to build affordable housing right now, they’re going to look at you like you have two heads," Whitaker said. "However, we have to consider it. We have to start down that path to help everybody find their way home."

Whitaker adds that it's critical, that enforcement stays present.

“We have got to give the city of Tulsa the ability to enforce. If they don’t have the ability to enforce, then we have a problem," Whitaker said.

Lastly, Whitaker said Tulsa's homeless population needs to find the willingness to get help via numerous organizations.

John 3:16 Mission is currently full nearly every night, staff said. They are consistently adding more beds to accommodate people that need shelter.

