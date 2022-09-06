ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Local residents highlight importance of voting in state primary

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojNcj_0hjN6ccX00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, September 6, a number of offices are up for grabs this election season including Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State.

And the state has more options than ever this year when it comes to voting with a lot of people doing their homework before heading to the pools.

22News spoke with some local residents Monday night who told us how important it is to cast your vote.

“There are a lot of elections happening. We have kept up with it at my home,” said Lisa Aubin of West Springfield. “My husband and I discuss our opinions about who we feel would be best to run and support our beliefs.”

Many are emphasizing the importance of participating in local elections now that there are more options to vote this year, making it accessible to everyone.

Peggy Bowe, a Holyoke resident who works at the polls, told 22News just how important local elections are. “It does matter, every election matters. If you don’t get the right people in the town ballot positions, and then they work their way up. So every election’s important.”

Bowe has worked at the polls for 15 years in Holyoke, and hopes that people will come down to their local polling place since many of them will open right at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It annoys me when people either don’t know there’s voting or can’t be bothered coming out. Because we’re going to be there all day tomorrow,” Bowe continued.

Bowe suggests to pack your patience when you head to the polls so that the poll workers are able to get you in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. So if you’re going out to vote on Tuesday you can find a list of polling stations on the state secretary’s website .

WWLP

