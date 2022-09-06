Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Florence Pugh Posed With Olivia Wilde on the Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet Amid Feud Rumors
Florence Pugh seemed anything but worried at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on September 5. After missing the film's press conference earlier in the day, Pugh posed on the Venice Film Festival red carpet along with the rest of the cast, as well as director Olivia Wilde, despite rampant feud rumors. The actor hit the red carpet in a sheer Valentino gown with sparkling star sequins and a dramatic train. She topped off the look with a pair of feathered sandals, dainty star earrings, and her blonde hair was worn in a chic, old Hollywood-style bob with a deep side part.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
ETOnline.com
'Don't Worry Darling': Untangling All the Drama Around Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles & Chris Pine
Don't Worry Darling is proving to be a very ironic title for Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort, as quite a bit of drama worth worrying about has unfolded over the course of production and the subsequent promotional blitz ahead of the film's release later this month. From the film's early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'Babylon': Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Return to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's New Epic -- See First Pics
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. Set in Los Angeles...
Harry Styles Appears to Have Spit on Chris Pine at the Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
The premiere of Don't Worry Darling, held on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, has already provided fans with plenty of food for thought. Harry Styles, who plays Jack Chambers in the movie, sent the internet aflame by apparently spitting on his co-star, Chris Pine, at the prestigious event. What happened? Did Harry's saliva get spontaneously lodged on Chris Pine? Here's what you should know.
Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’
Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres
Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
Comments / 3