Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
wrestlinginc.com
Lex Luger Names His Toughest Torture Rack Ever
Lex Luger began his wrestling career in 1985 and had his last match in 2006. Over his 20+ year career, Luger won many of his matches with a move known as the Torture Rack, a move that saw him hold his opponent on his shoulders face up, jumping up and down to cause them pain. Luger has done this to many men over the years, but, one more than all the others proved to be his most difficult test.
The Ringer
CM Punk Stripped of AEW Title and More ‘All Out’ Fallout
David and Kaz open the show with a deep dive into CM Punk’s actions in the aftermath of All Out, and the episode of Dynamite that followed (01:00). Later, they look back at Clash at the Castle (51:00), Braun Strowman’s return (58:00), and more. Hosts: David Shoemaker and...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
411mania.com
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Shut Down Rumors
Although The Street Profits have been unable to snag a WWE tag team title in a while, the duo dismissed rumors that they plan to split. In a backstage interview with Inside the Ropes during last weekend's Clash at the Castle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins insisted they never considered ending their six-year partnership.
PWMania
Changes Being Made to AEW Dynamite Due to CM Punk Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. As a result of the incident, changes...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Shares First Tweet Since AEW Return
AEW's latest pay-per-view ended with a shocking twist, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return to the company and executed a devious plan to get back into the AEW World title picture. Since then, MJF's big return has been massively overshadowed by the backstage drama that led to a reported physical altercation between The Elite and CM Punk, but "The Salt of the Earth" took to Twitter today to remind fans that he's coming back to "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. Friedman posted a picture of his colorful shoes propped up as he relaxes on what appears to be a private jet, likely on the way to Buffalo, NY for tomorrow's live "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings.
