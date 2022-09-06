Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Notebook: Area cross-country squads shine at Cow Chip
Four second-half scores gives SJO weekend soccer victory. Spartan Hunter Ketchum scored SJO's final goal of the game to seal a 4-1 win over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Saturday morning. Ketchum, the team's starting keeper also recorded seven saves. Aiden Cromwell padded his stats with two assists, feeding the ball to Jackson Greer...
Illini commit, ALAH senior Kaden Feagin finally healthy in final season of high school ball
ARTHUR (WCIA) — Committing to play football at his dream school and becoming to the first Division I football player in Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School history, Kaden Feagin isn’t letting the pressure get to him. “I put most of the pressure on myself,” Feagin said. “Even if someone outside like Twitter, if they’re saying something, I’ve […]
Staffing changes coming to Memorial Stadium ahead of game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Changes are on the way to Memorial Stadium ahead of Saturday’s next home game. They come after long lines and wait times at the season opener versus Wyoming. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said they wanted to act fast. She said it’s all about adding more staff, especially […]
Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
Palmer Arena board fires general manager Joe Dunagan
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The general manager of Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena was fired – and the board chairman isn’t happy about it. He disagrees with the board’s decision to terminate Joe Dunagan without telling him first. “I was just totally blindsided by the whole thing, to be honest with you,” Board Chairman John […]
James “Danny” Fuller, 68
James “Danny” Fuller, 68, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 PM in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. James was born December 6, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the son of James Harold and Marilyn (Barr) Fuller. He was a truck driver for Boswell Farms and worked at RR Donnelly for many years. He was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club in Mattoon, Illinois and he enjoyed gardening.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
U of I updates Memorial Stadium Game Day guidelines
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois has released new updated guidelines to improve patron experiences on Game Day. The following changes have been made after a thorough review of football gameday operations at Memorial Stadium:. At the five portal entrances around Memorial Stadium, additional scanners will be...
More Than a Dozen New Madrid Quakes Past Few Days, Some Felt
It's no reason for alarm, but there has been a sudden uptick in quakes along the New Madrid Fault this week with several over the past few days that were felt. The USGS Earthquake map shows 13 measurable earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone since September 2, 2022. These quakes included eight above 2 in magnitude.
Illinois theater convention September 24
CHICAGO -- The Illinois Theatre Association will hold its 2022 ITA Annual Membership Meeting & Award Celebration at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove on September 24. In addition to presenting annual excellence awards to Illinois thespians, the all-day event will include the induction of the 2022-2024 Board of Directors, workshops sponsored by the ITA, a special presentation on intimacy direction, and its Red Carpet Gala Award Luncheon.
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Lane closing on Champaign’s Prospect Ave.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Prospect Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to accommodate routine sewer maintenance. Traffic on southbound Prospect will be reduced to one lane between Devonshire and Huntington Drives starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The lane will reopen at 4 p.m. before closing again […]
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
Labor Day Parade held in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Labor Day Parade kicked off in downtown Champaign on Monday. For the first time in 15 years, the parade wasn’t in Urbana. But the location change didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy it all the same. “We’re just glad there’s a great turnout,” said yearly paradegoer […]
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day
DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the final day of the DuQuoin State Fair. According to fairgoers, it’s been a fun filled 11 days. People have been enjoying the rides, racing at the grandstand that was postponed over the weekend and, of course, people are indulging their tastebuds before the fair finishes.
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
