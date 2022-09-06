Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title
– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:. – Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain...
Executives Comment On Major League Wrestling Partnership With Range Sports
A new report from Sports Illustrated reveals that Major League Wrestling has partnered with Range Sports in an effort to increase their momentum and impact. Range Sports president Will Funk and MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on the move toward partnership between the companies while speaking to SI’s Justin Barrasso. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.
Hall’s NXT Review – 9.6.22
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
AEW Road to Buffalo Teases ‘Fallout To All Out,’ More
AEW heads to Buffalo for this week’s Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest Road To video previews the “fallout to All Out.” You can see the full video below, which previews this week’s AEW shows:
Pat McAfee Set To Join ESPN College Gameday Full Time
In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he will be joining ESPN College GameDay full-time, confirming a report from The New York Post. He will start this Saturday in Austin, where Alabama has a game against Texas. He has previously appeared for Gameday in the past. McAfee noted that he had talks with WWE when putting this deal together.
MLW Announces Partnership With Management Company Range Sports
Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling has announced a partnership with Range Sports, a division of management company Range Media Partners. RMP is known for its work in film, television and music, with Range Sports as the newest addition. Will Funk will serve as the president of Range Sports....
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
Miro Retweets Response to CM Punk Comments About Standing With Your Peers
– It looks like there’s at least one wrestler in AEW who isn’t worried about CM Punk labeling him as “going into business for himself,” and it appears to be former TNT Champion Miro. Earlier this year, CM Punk wrote a message on his Twitter account in light of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. At the time, Punk wrote, “Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Five Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Honma Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Burning Spirit tour from Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium). Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakajima beat Akio Fujita. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto. * Master Wato,...
Tony Khan Vacates AEW World & Trios Titles, New Champions To Be Crowned
The AEW World Championship and Trios Tag Team Championships are now vacant, as Tony Khan announced to open tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with the AEW President announcing that CM Punk has been stripped of the World Championship and The Elite has been stripped of the Trios Championships. While he didn’t list the specific reasons, the decision was of course due to the media scrum and backstage brawl that took place after All Out.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Next week’s NXT is the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, and matches are set for the show. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The...
NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration Set For Next Week
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that next week’s show will celebrate a year of the rebrand. The episode will see the return of Mandy Rose, as you can see below:
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
