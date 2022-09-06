Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
SU leadership introduce Academic Strategic Plan
Chancellor Kent Syverud introduced the early stages of Syracuse University's new Academic Strategic Plan at a launch event Thursday. The plan defines academic objectives for the university through categories like research and public impact,...
Daily Orange
SU drops mask requirement on campus transportation
Masks will be optional for passengers traveling on Syracuse University campus buses, trolleys, and other university-provided transportations, a university official announced Thursday. SU is following guidelines from New York state, which lifted its mask mandate...
Daily Orange
Funding supports underrepresented, multilingual SUNY, CUNY students in mental health programs
When Ruth Larson, SUNY ESF's director of counseling services, attends mental health conferences, the room is homogeneously filled with middle-aged white women, she said. "Lack of diversity remains a lingering problem in the mental...
Daily Orange
Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling
Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
Daily Orange
It is time for SU to fix overcrowding at dining halls like Ernie Davis
Eating a meal under harsh fluorescent lights with a multitude of loud conversations around them is not something students think about when they pay for their meal plans at Syracuse University. Frantically looking for an open space wears students down, especially when they're hungry and tired. As you roam further...
Daily Orange
IVMF digital library aims to support veterans through information access
Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families recently launched its new digital library in collaboration with SU Libraries and the School of Information Studies. The library, launched in April, consists of...
Daily Orange
Centro confirms mask mandate on its systems will be lifted
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday morning that masks will no longer be required on public transportation throughout the state. Centro, Syracuse's public bus authority, confirmed hours later in a press release that the mandate will be lifted on its systems effective immediately.
Daily Orange
‘He’s earned it’: Luke Paragon earns Division-I scholarship
On New Year's Eve, 2020, Luke Paragon made the 25-minute drive from his house in Cicero, New York, to a YMCA in Fayetteville. It was snowing, but Paragon wanted to get some shots up before the new year.
Daily Orange
SU moves down to No. 24 after Vermont tie, UConn win
Syracuse men's soccer moved from No. 15 to No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings after a 1-1 tie against Vermont on Sept. 2 and a 5-0 win over UConn on Sept. 5.
Daily Orange
Julie Williamson will become 1st field hockey player to have jersey retired
Julie Williamson will become the first Syracuse field hockey player to have their jersey retired on Oct. 9 during the Orange's matchup against Cornell. Williamson was a big part of Syracuse's success in...
Daily Orange
Syracuse rises to No. 7 in latest NFHCA poll
After continuing its undefeated start to the season with a 6-2 win over Columbia on Sunday, Syracuse moved to No. 7 in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) poll. The Orange rose up three spots after starting at No. 10 in the NFHCA's preseason poll.
Daily Orange
Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax earn ACC weekly honors
Following Syracuse's 31-7 opening win against Louisville, running back Sean Tucker earned Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week honors. Linebacker Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as well after leading the defense in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). He also tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss of six yards. Tucker moved into 14th place on Syracuse's career rushing yards list and could surpass Ernie Davis in 12th against UConn next week.
Daily Orange
‘Funny is always the priority’: SU brothers go viral under moniker Krab Videos
Ryan Micho and his brothers hit a million views on TikTok for a video inspired by CBS's "60 Minutes.". "I always heard that comedy has to come from truth in some regard. We...
Daily Orange
Syracuse strings together 5th straight win with 2-1 victory over Binghamton
Syracuse defender Kate Murphy was gearing up for a corner kick in the 20th minute against Binghamton. Murphy has been the Orange's best corner-taker despite the team struggling in that category. She booted the ball high in the air and it bent around to the left part of the goal box.
Daily Orange
Quirine Comans named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
On Tuesday, Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) forward Quirine Comans was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the ACC. In her last two games, Comans has scored five goals, with three coming against Columbia in a 6-2 win and two against Kent State in a 5-0 victory.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about former Big East rival UConn
Syracuse dominated in its opening game against an Atlantic Coast Conference boogieman in Louisville, who it had lost to in the last six meetings. The first install of Robert Anae and Jason Beck's balanced offense proved successful, giving head coach Dino Babers and Garrett Shrader optimism in the game plan. With a conference win, the Orange will turn their sights to former Big East rival UConn.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s ‘turning point’ in 2012 came through 40-10 win over UConn
Sitting at 2-4 after a "heartbreaker" of a loss to Rutgers, Syracuse was staring down a UConn team that always played it "tough." Former tight end Alec Lemon remembers the "nonchalant" mood on campus prior to the Friday night home game.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU to move to 2-0 with blowout win over UConn
Syracuse marched to a surprising week one win against Louisville behind two interceptions from the defense and a dominant offensive effort led by the newly installed passing game. Garrett Shrader threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while Atlantic Coast Conference Running back of the Week Sean Tucker garnered 184 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 films that emit fall’s ambiance
Viewing films that fit your outdoor surroundings can be a real treat that’s both comforting and reflective, and could be a possible stress reliever. As summer in Syracuse turns to fall, as the leaves turn vibrant colors and the days begin to feel shorter and cooler, why not watch some films anticipating the new season?
