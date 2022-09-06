Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Following Syracuse’s 31-7 opening win against Louisville, running back Sean Tucker earned Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week honors. Linebacker Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as well after leading the defense in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). He also tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss of six yards. Tucker moved into 14th place on Syracuse’s career rushing yards list and could surpass Ernie Davis in 12th against UConn next week.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO