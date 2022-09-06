Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
Crews pull driver, vehicle out from 185-foot drop in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews […]
WSLS
VSP: 6 dead after Labor Day weekend traffic crashes
Six traffic crash deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Reports show four were either a child or a teen, two were pedestrians, and three weren’t wearing a seatbelt. In 2021, police reported 10 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend. The six crashes...
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
wfxrtv.com
Man connected with shoplifting in Wytheville arrested, police say
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with shoplifting in the area near an elementary school that caused a modified lockdown. According to a Facebook post from the department, the man — 38-year-old Travis Dwayne Talbert — ran away from police...
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
WVNT-TV
34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in
UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
UPDATE: Missing Child found safe
UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911. RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child. Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on […]
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
WVNT-TV
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
