fullerton.edu
Education Professor Named Professor of the Year by Association of California School Administrators
Jennifer Goldstein, professor of educational leadership, was awarded Professor of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) this spring. She will receive the award on November 4 in San Diego, at ACSA’s annual Leadership Summit. Goldstein was selected in part for her innovative work with the Anaheim Union High School District. She directs and co-teaches (with Anaheim district leaders) in a school leadership preparation model that is tightly job-embedded. The model puts equity at the center of the work, with the first two cohorts focused on changing outcomes for Anaheim’s so-called “long-term English learners”–22% of the district’s student population.
claremontindependent.com
Claremont McKenna Falls From First to Sixth Place in Free Speech Ranking
On Wednesday, Claremont McKenna College fell to sixth place in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression 2022-2023 college free speech rankings. CMC ranked first in last year’s rankings. According to data collected by FIRE and College Pulse, only 38 percent of the 150 CMC students surveyed felt it...
orangecountytribune.com
New asst. principal at OVHS
Ocean View High School welcomes Stephanie Scott to the Seahawks as their new assistant principal of Supervision. As a graduate from Marina High School, Stephanie Scott returns to the Huntington Beach Union High School District to serve the Seahawk community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social science from the...
irvinestandard.com
SISTERS PURSUE THEIR DREAMS AT UCI
When they were kids, their mom dressed them alike. “People thought we were twins,” the Perez sisters say. They attended elementary school, junior high and high school together. Now they’re together again, at UC Irvine, pursuing similar career paths for similar reasons. “Helping others is what motivates me,”...
Corona school principal turns morning announcements into interactive way to connect with students
COVID-19 may have kept students out of the classroom for a while, but it didn't stop a principal in Corona from bringing energy and cheer to his students - and he's doing it all online!
smobserved.com
Air Conditioning Breaks Down in Unbelievably Expensive High Tech Building Just Completed at Santa Monica High School
9.6.22: Students are back from summer vacation and the weather in Santa Monica is near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This has been the hottest week of 2022 so far. Multiple reports from students are that the air conditioning in their brand spanking new $195,000,000 classroom building, doesn't work. The building was completed in 2021 and replaced older structures. The windows do open (unusual for modern construction); otherwise the structure would be unusable.
dailytitan.com
Racial slur found on dumpster
A racist message painted on a dumpster at off-campus housing along Yorba Linda Boulevard was discovered by a Cal State Fullerton student on Friday night, according to social media posts. Conflicting accounts of the incident from CSUF officials and the University Village apartments managers led to confusion and calls for...
Skipping OC’s Election: Whopping 86 Candidates to Automatically Win After Drawing No Challengers
There’s a special class of leader coming to OC later this year – those who get to skip having to run for office. They’re candidates who didn’t draw a challenger. In many cases, they won’t even appear on the ballot. And it means controlling majorities...
Orange County Business Journal
Kaiser Says Mark Costa Retiring
Kaiser Permanente, the fourth largest hospital system in Orange County, appointed Payman Roshan as the new senior vice president and area manager for the OC Service Area, replacing Mark Costa who is retiring next month. Roshan will have operational responsibility for two major medical centers — Anaheim and Irvine —...
California Psychiatrist Takes To The Streets With 'Rare' Medical Practice
He is the first in the county to treat patients on sidewalks.
OC Power Authority to Respond to Transparency Concerns Today
Board members of the Orange County Power Authority are set to respond to a grand jury investigation calling them out for a lack of transparency and requests from OC Supervisors for an independent audit of their work today. At their Tuesday meeting, OCPA is expected to deny any lack of...
OC Power Authority Disputes Accusations of Secrecy, Completes $200 Million in Power Purchases
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency continue to defend themselves against concerns over a lack of transparency as they’re committing taxpayers to expensive power purchases and also automatically opting in nearly a third of the county’s residents into the new power agency. On Tuesday, board members...
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
foxla.com
LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy
LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
Cal State Fullerton president speaks out against recent hate crime
California State University, Fullerton president, Framroze Virjee, spoke out on Twitter against a hate crime that happened at an unaffiliated apartment complex close to the campus. The university saw social media posts of dumpsters spray-painted with offensive language aimed at Black people Saturday morning. “We must stand with our Black Titans and our entire community […]
californiaglobe.com
So Cal Lifeguards Petition US Supreme Court over Scheme Trapping Employees in Union Membership
In May the Globe reported that Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues sued the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) labor union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support. They filed an application...
ocsportszone.com
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
thedowneypatriot.com
When the Ku Klux Klan roamed Downey
A chapter of local history that many would like to forget concerns repeated appearances in past decades by the Ku Klux Klan. The Bedsheet Boys, as they are popularly referred to in song, have made a habit of burning crosses and ghosting about in the local night, even claiming they represented the return of the Bible to local schools in the 1920s.
