Jennifer Goldstein, professor of educational leadership, was awarded Professor of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) this spring. She will receive the award on November 4 in San Diego, at ACSA’s annual Leadership Summit. Goldstein was selected in part for her innovative work with the Anaheim Union High School District. She directs and co-teaches (with Anaheim district leaders) in a school leadership preparation model that is tightly job-embedded. The model puts equity at the center of the work, with the first two cohorts focused on changing outcomes for Anaheim’s so-called “long-term English learners”–22% of the district’s student population.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO