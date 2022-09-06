ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuUt4_0hjN3kZi00

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead, KTVK reported.

According to the TV station, one man in his 20s, who has not been identified publicly, was unresponsive on the scene and died a short while later at an area hospital. The five other hikers, all of whom were flown to safety, are expected to recover fully.

Fire officials attributed the man’s death to heat stroke, KSAZ-TV reported.

According to the TV station, the hikers ran out of water about halfway through their outing.

KTVK meteorologists said temperatures were near 110 degrees when the group was hiking.

“With extreme heat days, people have to start super early in the morning,” Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio told KSAZ, adding, “You have to have a lot of water and hydrate the night before.”

A good rule of thumb, Folio said, is to turn around and head back to the trailhead once you’re halfway finished with the water brought along on a hike.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 49

Tom Vaughn
3d ago

These people live under a rock? In the news constantly about dumb hikers getting heat stroke and dying, do they think they are invisible or it only happens to other people?

Reply(5)
30
YourMom6969
3d ago

It is dangerous to hike out here especially in this heat, a lot of times the only water you have is water carry in on your back!! Most heat related illnesses are directly related to dehydration which can happen fast in 110 degree temperature with such low humidity, it literally sucks the water out of you!!

Reply
17
bren_vieweg
3d ago

hey, let's go hiking! where? I know, the Sonoran desert 🏜 in the middle of 100+ degree days.Sounds fabulous, should we take extra water?? Nah dude, we got this!~~~3 days later~~~"How did we screw-up so badly?"

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ouraynews.com

Arizona man killed in ATV wreck

A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Maricopa County, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Scottsdale, AZ
Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Cave Creek, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Disabled firefighter’s wife set to be honored

Kimberly Nochta is a natural caregiver. Taking care of others comes easily to the southern Scottsdale resident, who was dubbed an “old soul” as a child. Nochta followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. Her instincts kicked in when her 37-year-old Goodyear firefighter husband, Cory, was diagnosed with ALS on Oct. 19, 2020, forcing him to medically retire late last year.
GOODYEAR, AZ
TheDailyBeast

New Dad Dies of Heat Exhaustion on Arizona Hike With Pals

A young doctor and new dad died of heat exhaustion this week after getting lost on a hike in Arizona with several others. Firefighters rescued a total of six people in Cave Creek after they trudged along a mountain trail in the stifling heat for hours and ran out of water. Evan Dishion, 32, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His wife, Amy, told ABC15 she wishes she had told him not to go. “It’s not worth it,” said Amy, who has a 3-month-old daughter. “He didn’t want to leave me and Chloe. I don’t want other people to leave behind people that they love, just to go on a hike.” A GoFundMe says Dishion was originally from Oregon and was in his second year of residency at Barrow Neurological Institute.Read it at A
CAVE CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Hikers#Out Of Water#Accident#The Spur Cross Trailhead#Scottsdalefire#Ktvk#Scottsdale Fire#Msco#2022 Fire#Ksaz Tv
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man who wanted to be tattoo artist allegedly ransacked a Arizona tattoo shop, caused $100K in damage

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man who wanted to be a tattoo artist allegedly ransacked a tattoo shop in Prescott, Arizona, and caused $100,000 in damage, officials say. According to a news release from the Prescott Police Department, officers were called out to a tattoo shop called the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company Tuesday around 9 a.m. for a reported burglary.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Fentanyl fuels grim surge in Mesa OD deaths

Cheap blue pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s become a drug of choice on the illicit market, are flooding Mesa’s streets and people of all ages and genders are dying at an alarming rate from the powerful narcotic. West Mesa is a hot spot for drug overdoses...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy