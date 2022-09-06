ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State's next opponent, Oregon State, is 0-6 all-time in Fresno

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another ‘Game Week’ for the Fresno State football team, and the Bulldogs’ second game of the season is against a team from the Pac-12: Oregon State.

Fresno State is also playing a Pac-12 opponent in Week 3, but the Bulldogs are not focused on USC just yet.

Oregon State beat Boise State on Saturday night, so the Beavers are 1-0. When they come to Fresno this weekend, it will be their first visit since 2003.

“I was alive. I think I was four, it was 16-14, 2003, is that right?” said Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. “2001 I remember, too. All I know is right now they’re 0-6 in Fresno, so we gotta try to get it to 0-7.”

In 2001, Oregon State was ranked No. 10 in the country. The Bulldogs won the game by 20 points, the highest-ranked team Fresno State has ever beaten.

“We won’t use it as motivation for us. It’s another game, it’s a different season,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “You know, we have enough to focus on without things like that that really make no difference to us. We have to focus on our execution. Oregon State’s a great football team and we’re gonna have to play our best to have a chance to win.”

Fresno State is 8-5 all-time against Oregon State, 6-0 in games played in Fresno.

