Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 13
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 13 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 1
Silver is running Cobra Kai and has other locations opening now. Chozen is staying at Daniel's place, to Amanda's chagrin. Amanda is tired of things not being over with Daniel and Cobra Kai because he's still obsessed. Miguel is in Mexico, but he doesn't have any cell service. He immediately...
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Mining the Mind's Mines
There's something to be said for the value of perspective-taking. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3 provides a multitude of angles on various issues when the USS Carlsbad teams up with the Cerritos crew. Our intrepid Lower Decks heroes are stunned to learn they have a reputation, and...
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Ratings: Roswell, New Mexico & In the Dark Series Finales Drop
The CW said goodbye to two popular dramas on Monday, and both shows limped to the finish line. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13 managed 380,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo. The series was down a bit week-to-week among total viewers for the episode that had...
Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 9
The ladies and their suitors arrived at a new location on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 9. With Gabby and Rachel beginning the two-hour event with three men each still in the competition, they had to make some harsh decisions. Meanwhile, Erich and Rachel found themselves at a crossroads that...
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!
There will be a considerable time jump when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway next month. Showrunner Krista Vernoff broke the news in an interview with TV Insider. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 picks up six months on from the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18. What's more, "She...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Video Introduces New Cast as Major Revamp Gets Underway
The long-rumored Grey's Anatomy revamp looks bigger than first anticipated. ABC dropped a first-look featurette on Tuesday that introduces viewers to the five new additions joining the cast, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. There have been some rumors that the series could be...
Cobra Kai Season 4 DVDs Reveal Extended Scene Between Terry Silver and John Kreese
While we're eagerly awaiting Cobra Kai Season 5, there is still more to discover from Cobra Kai Season 4!. In this never-before-seen extended scene, we get a deeper look at John Kreese and Terry Silver discussing their future. Terry wasn't much interested in returning to the man he once was.
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons
Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
