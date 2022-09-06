ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Oregon's E.Z. Orchards forced into donut downtime after car crashes into market building

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
 6 days ago

There will be no famous E.Z. Orchards Farm Market doughnuts for at least a couple of days after a car crashed into the building Monday.

On Monday, co-owner John Zielinski prepared for another day at work and was about to leave his house when he received a call from his brother that a car had smashed through their business at 5504 Hazelgreen Road NE.

At about 7:40 a.m. Monday, a driver went through the intersection, drove off the road into the E.Z. Orchard parking lot and into the store, Zielinski said. The crash took out a wall and "wiped out" cabinets, sinks and plumbing, he said.

E.Z. Orchards Farm Market, which opened its doors in 1992, is known for its freshly made doughnuts, which they've been making since 1996. The machines that make the doughnuts were unscathed.

"It is my goal to be back into donut production within a couple of days," Zielinski said.

The store opened at 11 a.m. Monday, a few hours late, after debris was cleared. The Strawberry Shortcake Stand, a separate building that opened in 1995, was unscathed and opened as usual at 9 a.m.

"It was extremely busy today because no one could get donuts so they came and got shortcake," Zielinski said. "Those girls worked their tails off today."

Zielinski said he is grateful no one was injured and is hopeful donuts will return quickly. There is concern that the "significant" damage to the building will force doughnuts to be paused further for repairs. If that happens, Zielinski said he will be looking to rent a food truck for minimal donut disruption.

In the meantime, customers will still be able to visit the store during its usual business hours.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to comment on the details of the crash.

Comments / 7

Melodye Harbaugh-Grabenhorst
6d ago

So what was the reason this person ran into the place? Also, how sucky is it that this even happened. I love them apple cider donuts.

