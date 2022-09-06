ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take ‘Road Trip’ Amid Kody Brown Split Drama

Leaning on family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown went on a “road trip” amid Christine’s drama with Kody Brown. Christine, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 6, to give her followers a glimpse into the trip with Janelle, 53. The series of clips began with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions.”
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Scares Up a Season 2 at HBO Max

It looks like HBO Max will be scaring up some more thrills in Millwood, as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has been renewed for a second season. “We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of ‘Pretty Little Liars’—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”
Seeking Sister Wife Shocker: Roberta Breaks Up with the Merrifields! By Text!

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 is over. The pain is only just beginning. Throughout the past several episodes of this TLC reality series, the Merrifields had been trying to woo a woman named Roberta, even visiting her in her native country of Brazil in order to convince her to move to Colorado and join their household.
Young & Restless Preview: Nikki Reveals to Phyllis What Her Next Move Against Diane Entails

Next stop, the West Coast. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Nikki is headed to California. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nikki and Phyllis were thrilled with Talia’s first article on Diane, and the reporter already had tips coming in for follow-up stories. However just as they were getting started, it all went south. Talia’s editor texted her that the entire series had been canceled. Meanwhile, Diane got a mysterious text message saying all future articles on her had been killed, and Diane owed them. Who could be so well connected as to pull such a feat off?
‘Private Desert’ Film Review: Pen Pal Turns Stalker in Morally Questionable Brazilian Import

The first half-hour of “Private Desert,” Brazil’s most recent Oscar entry, painstakingly sketches the troubled life of Daniel (Antonio Saboia), a cop who assaulted a rookie during a training session. We see Daniel running at night, and on the soundtrack we hear narration from him that turns out to be texts he is sending to a mystery woman named Sara, who lives far away in the north of Brazil. “I think I’m in love,” Daniel writes her. “Wet kisses.”
William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New Song

William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New SongSoap Hub. General Hospital fans have known for a few years that William Lipton can sing, but they got to see him rock out with his real-life band on Tuesday’s episode — and it meant the world to the talented star. And if you loved that performance, he has news about when that song will be available.
Kyle Richards Shares More Dreamy Details from Her New Aspen House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has a new “home sweet home” in Colorado with a rustic seating area and a breathtaking view. On September 2, Kyle Richards shared a first look at her new house in Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s Instagram Story photo showed part of the living room, including the fireplace, antler-style chandeliers, and a roomy couch. Two days later, Kyle shared a new photo of the living space, and it’s even more beautiful than we thought.
