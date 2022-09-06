Read full article on original website
Bob Barker Has Lived a Quiet Life Since Leaving ‘The Price Is Right’: Rare Photos After Retirement
In 2007, Bob Barker waved goodbye to The Price Is Right after hosting the hit game show for 35 years. Since announcing his retirement, the Hollywood icon has made only a few rare public appearances over the years. Bob was very candid about his choice to leave the program after...
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
The Hollywood Gossip
Natalie Mordovtseva Unveils Slim New Look Ahead of 90 Day The Single Life Premiere
Ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3’s premiere, Natalie Mordovtseva had an update for fans. No, she didn’t spoil her season — despite hints that she may be back with Mike Youngquist. Instead, her update came in the form of new photos. Natalie underwent a...
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take ‘Road Trip’ Amid Kody Brown Split Drama
Leaning on family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown went on a “road trip” amid Christine’s drama with Kody Brown. Christine, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 6, to give her followers a glimpse into the trip with Janelle, 53. The series of clips began with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions.”
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Meet the Interns Who Will Help Usher in Hospital’s ‘Rebirth’ (Video)
The new class of budding surgeons is carrying the weight of Grey Sloan’s residency program. There’s a new crop of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and we finally have a glimpse at what they might be up to during Season 19. In a featurette released on Tuesday,...
‘The Boys’ Boss Tells Erin Moriarty Trolls to ‘F– Off to the Sun’ After Star Says They Make Her Feel ‘Dehumanized’
One day after “The Boys” star Erin Moriarty shared to social media that ongoing, sexualized criticism of her character Starlight makes her feel “dehumanized,” “paralyzed,” and “silenced,” series showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to his own Twitter account to voice his support.
realitytitbit.com
Darcey loves Angela Deem's new teeth as fans think she is 'turning into' Silva twins
Darcey Silva has delivered her seal of approval on a fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s new teeth. Angela Deem took to Instagram to share a video of her fresh gnashers following a visit to a dental surgery. For weeks, fans have been asking Angela to “stop with the filters”...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
‘Squid Game’s’ Lee Jung-Jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-Jae has been cast as the male lead in Disney+’s upcoming “Star Wars” show “The Acolyte,” alongside previously announced star Amandla Stenberg. Going farther back in time than any live-action “Star Wars” project before it, “The Acolyte” will take place...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Scares Up a Season 2 at HBO Max
It looks like HBO Max will be scaring up some more thrills in Millwood, as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has been renewed for a second season. “We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of ‘Pretty Little Liars’—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”
‘The View’ Hosts Mock Racist Criticisms of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘House of the Dragon': ‘Get a Job!’
The hosts of “The View” have absolutely no time for the racist criticisms of new fantasy shows like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” So, on Tuesday’s season premiere of “The View,” the ladies went off on those critics, mocking their outrage.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Holds on to Most In-Demand New Show Title for Week 2 | Chart
But data from Amazon Prime Video’s ”Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ premiere has yet to become available and may shake the rankings up. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Begins to Unravel in Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has launched the trailer for its film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 book “Luckiest Girl Alive,” starring Mila Kunis. Mike Barker (“Black Match,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo”) will direct the film, and Knoll herself is adapting the screenplay based on her book.
The Hollywood Gossip
Seeking Sister Wife Shocker: Roberta Breaks Up with the Merrifields! By Text!
Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 is over. The pain is only just beginning. Throughout the past several episodes of this TLC reality series, the Merrifields had been trying to woo a woman named Roberta, even visiting her in her native country of Brazil in order to convince her to move to Colorado and join their household.
Matthew Fox Returns to TV With ‘Scarily Apt’ Energy Crisis Drama ‘Last Light’
In his first acting role in seven years, “Lost” star Matthew Fox plays Andy Yeats, a petrochemical scientist who discovers that the world’s oil supply has been deliberately sabotaged, leading to a worldwide crisis where planes fall from the sky and civilization teeters on the brink of collapse in Peacock’s five-part series “Last Light.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Nikki Reveals to Phyllis What Her Next Move Against Diane Entails
Next stop, the West Coast. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Nikki is headed to California. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nikki and Phyllis were thrilled with Talia’s first article on Diane, and the reporter already had tips coming in for follow-up stories. However just as they were getting started, it all went south. Talia’s editor texted her that the entire series had been canceled. Meanwhile, Diane got a mysterious text message saying all future articles on her had been killed, and Diane owed them. Who could be so well connected as to pull such a feat off?
‘Superman & Lois’: Michael Bishop to Replace Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent
The CW’s “Superman & Lois” has found its new Jonathan Kent. After the departure of Jordan Elsass, Australian actor Michael Bishop is taking over the role. Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the superhero show, confirmed Elsass’ exit last month “due to personal reasons.” The studio announced at the time that the role would be recast.
‘Private Desert’ Film Review: Pen Pal Turns Stalker in Morally Questionable Brazilian Import
The first half-hour of “Private Desert,” Brazil’s most recent Oscar entry, painstakingly sketches the troubled life of Daniel (Antonio Saboia), a cop who assaulted a rookie during a training session. We see Daniel running at night, and on the soundtrack we hear narration from him that turns out to be texts he is sending to a mystery woman named Sara, who lives far away in the north of Brazil. “I think I’m in love,” Daniel writes her. “Wet kisses.”
William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New Song
William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New SongSoap Hub. General Hospital fans have known for a few years that William Lipton can sing, but they got to see him rock out with his real-life band on Tuesday’s episode — and it meant the world to the talented star. And if you loved that performance, he has news about when that song will be available.
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares More Dreamy Details from Her New Aspen House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has a new “home sweet home” in Colorado with a rustic seating area and a breathtaking view. On September 2, Kyle Richards shared a first look at her new house in Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s Instagram Story photo showed part of the living room, including the fireplace, antler-style chandeliers, and a roomy couch. Two days later, Kyle shared a new photo of the living space, and it’s even more beautiful than we thought.
TheWrap
