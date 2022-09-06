ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Colorado River would need years of 'biblical' precipitation to be restored. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis

The news reports are morbid. Bodies are being discovered in the newly visible muck of Lake Mead. But perhaps the most terrifying reality about the water situation involving the Colorado River is not the past; it’s the future for all of us. The water is drying up.  In early August, the U.S. Interior Department announced a water shortage that will trigger cuts in the water supply in Arizona and other parts of the Southwest. A United Nations environmental...
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis

Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change. Standing atop the dam at Windy […] The post Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Seven western states face Monday water conservation plan deadline

Seven western states have until the end of the day Monday to submit a plan that would conserve billions of gallons of Colorado River water by 2023. Commissioners in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California, and Nevada face the monumental task of developing a plan that would conserve more than 700 billion gallons of water in Lake Powell, Lake Mead, and the Colorado River Basin. Water in those areas provide critical irrigation and drinking water to residents in all states. The group, called the Upper Division States, must submit a plan Monday to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that details how...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO

