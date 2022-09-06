Read full article on original website
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
44-Year-Old Dhiraj Sharma Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Parma in Jackson County that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with...
MSP Lansing troopers arrest 2 on firearm charges
Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post arrested two people for various firearms charges.
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County sheriff deputy suspended • Roseville woman drives drunk with kids in car • EMU strike vote
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations that a deputy was trying to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. It’s allegedly because of a Pontiac man who works to catch child predators reported the 33-year-old deputy, who works in the corrections division of the department.
thesalinepost.com
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills man loses car after thieves pay with $12K in counterfeit bills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Rochester Hills Police Department said the owner of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse was swindled out of his own car after thieves were able to convince him that $12,000 in counterfeit cash was real money. According to police, the victim posted his pearly white...
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
Police asking for help in credit card fraud case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases today, one man is accused of using a stolen credit card and two men have warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this man? He is accused of using a stolen credit card on the south end of Lansing. He is […]
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
ELPD looking for suspects who threw bottles, hurt officers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who allegedly threw bottles and other items at officers. It all happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown East Lansing on the 300 block of Grove St. near a party store on the corner. Police said a […]
fox2detroit.com
Man severely injured in Southfield carjacking; 3 charged
Three men are facing charges after they allegedly carjacked and shot a 22-year-old man outside Regal Towers in Southfield. The victim suffered a severed artery and broken femur.
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
Mother, daughter accused of abandoning obese, senior dog on I-675 plead guilty
SAGINAW, MI — Two of three people accused of abandoning an obese senior dog on the side of Interstate 675 in Saginaw — a story that went viral after being reported by People Magazine — have pleaded to animal cruelty charges. Mother and daughter Courtney S. Frost,...
Woman charged for marijuana after vehicle pursuit in Marion County
A woman has been charged after a vehicle pursuit through Marion County results in officers finding a large amount of marijuana.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
