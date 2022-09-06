ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
SALINE, MI
WLNS

Police asking for help in credit card fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases today, one man is accused of using a stolen credit card and two men have warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this man? He is accused of using a stolen credit card on the south end of Lansing. He is […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

ELPD looking for suspects who threw bottles, hurt officers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who allegedly threw bottles and other items at officers. It all happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown East Lansing on the 300 block of Grove St. near a party store on the corner. Police said a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]

