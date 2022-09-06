ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Cop impersonator arrested after allegedly pulling over off-duty officer

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated an officer and tried to pull over an off-duty cop last week.

Brighton police were called to someone impersonating an officer on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.

I-25 closed for 5 hours after man killed in shooting

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Jose Flores Ortiz.

Flores Ortiz turned on red and blue lights on a silver Dodge Durango with two stripes down the length of the vehicle. Shortly after, Flores Ortiz brake-checked the vehicle he was trying to pull over and forced the driver, an off-duty law enforcement officer in his personal car, to the side of the road, police said.

  Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating cop (Photo credit: Brighton Police Department)
    Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating cop (Photo credit: Brighton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NX2sk_0hjN1W6000
    Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested for impersonating a Brighton peace officer. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efcvu_0hjN1W6000

Flores Ortiz was wearing a “security” shirt and had a silver badge in his hand when he approached the off-duty officer. He was arrested on scene and is facing charges of impersonating a peace officer, Brighton police said.

Amber Vega was concerned after she recently heard the news, but is relieved they caught him.

“It is scary, seeing something like that, in all honesty,” Vega said. “I’m not really surprised by it. I think people need to be a little bit more aware, especially when driving. You never know what can possibly happen.”

The Brighton Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or who may have had previous contact with this suspect to contact them (Case Number 12CN22004860) or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Case Number 11CN22014264).

