Lindstrom, MN

CBS Minnesota

Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Cleveland, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Lindstrom, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business

MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver. On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes

ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old Minnesota bobcat receives stem cell therapy for chronic arthritis

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old bobcat has received stem cell therapy for chronic arthritis at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.On Thursday, the sanctuary announced that the bobcat, named Baby Jenga Blue, is believed to be the first bobcat in the world to receive this type of treatment. The procedure took place at the sanctuary's veterinary hospital. "This was thanks to Dr. Valerie Johnson, a veterinarian at Michigan State University," the sanctuary said in a release. "Johnson grew the stem cells in a lab at MSU."The stem cells were grown using fatty tissue from a healthy bobcat at the sanctuary. "Once the cells were ready for transplant, they were shipped to the sanctuary's veterinarian, Dr. Joanne Kamper. Then they were injected into Baby Jenga's wrist joint and through IV infusion, which will help all joints through his blood stream," the release said. It will take six weeks or longer to know the full effects of the treatment, but the sanctuary is optimistic the treatment will provide "crucial relief" for the big cat. 
SANDSTONE, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

