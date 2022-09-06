Read full article on original website
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota high school football team is coming together to support their teammate, who is recovering from a devastating injury that may have left him paralyzed. Ethan Glynn, 15, started classes as a freshman at Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota. He took the field last...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
Sisters plan to give sunflowers, honoring sibling who died from ovarian cancer
COLUMBUS, Minnesota — Before Katie Bebinger passed away at the age of 32, she had a request. "She asked me to plant a field of sunflowers," said Katie's older sister, Laura Butchko. Butchko owns Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus, Minnesota. Along with Katie's field of sunflowers, she also asked...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Former high school hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash
A 20-year-old former southeast Minnesota high school hockey player and his flight instructor have been identified as the pair killed in a plane crash near Red Wing this week. According to Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey, Ethan Smith, 20, and his flight instructor, 28-year-old John Zeman, died in the crash that happened on Tuesday.
"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business
MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Minneapolis Airline Offering ‘Bring A Friend For Free’ Passes
This airfare deal isn't going to last long, but it could save you some big bucks if you want to book soon out of Minneapolis and other places Southwest Airlines flies. If you want to save some cash and want to book soon. Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
fox9.com
Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver. On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked...
St. Louis Park collectibles store receives potentially rare photo album
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Gold and Silver became the unassuming place where history and TikTok met in a big way this week. The owner of the store, Evan Kail, said he did not expect what he had in possession to become an international phenomenon. Kail,...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes
ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this...
19-year-old Minnesota bobcat receives stem cell therapy for chronic arthritis
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old bobcat has received stem cell therapy for chronic arthritis at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.On Thursday, the sanctuary announced that the bobcat, named Baby Jenga Blue, is believed to be the first bobcat in the world to receive this type of treatment. The procedure took place at the sanctuary's veterinary hospital. "This was thanks to Dr. Valerie Johnson, a veterinarian at Michigan State University," the sanctuary said in a release. "Johnson grew the stem cells in a lab at MSU."The stem cells were grown using fatty tissue from a healthy bobcat at the sanctuary. "Once the cells were ready for transplant, they were shipped to the sanctuary's veterinarian, Dr. Joanne Kamper. Then they were injected into Baby Jenga's wrist joint and through IV infusion, which will help all joints through his blood stream," the release said. It will take six weeks or longer to know the full effects of the treatment, but the sanctuary is optimistic the treatment will provide "crucial relief" for the big cat.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
