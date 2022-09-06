Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Taylor, Bucs preparing for Citadel's option
JOHNSON CITY — Billy Taylor has spent parts of just about every football season since the mid-1980s trying to defend an option attack. Dating back to his time as a linebacker and team captain at East Tennessee State to the present, Taylor has learned a thing or two about the tricky offense.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Twin Valley football decision has wide impact
Keith Warner knows what it is like to play the numbers game. The Twin Springs football coach and his staff deal with a numbers crunch every season.
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone High School MCJROTC team takes on “Goliath”
On August 28, the Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC cadets competed in the fifth annual “Goliath at the Gorge” obstacle course race, hosted at Doe River Gorge in Hampton, Tennessee, bringing home a first place team win. According to the organizer’s website, “The ‘Goliath at the Gorge’ is...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: West Ridge sweeps Boone in Big 5 volleyball
BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie led the offense for the Lady Wolves, tallying 12 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage. Faith Wilson had 35 assists and 13 digs for a double-double while Laynie Jordan led the defense with 17 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
Hootenany in Hiltons: old-time band returns to Carter Fold
HILTONS — The seven-piece band, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, will perform at the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hiltons as part of the venue’s concert season, which runs through November.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Elizabethton at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge's volleyball team cruised to a non-conference win over Elizabethton on Tuesday night in Blountville. The Lady Wolves swept the Lady Cyclones 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol, Virginia, to start sending trash to Blountville landfill
BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
Kingsport Times-News
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City officials said on Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils breeze by Falcons to open Mountain 7 play
ABINGDON — Gate City volleyball coach Amy Reed could not have asked for much more from her team in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District opener. “They played really well tonight. Hands down,” Reed said after her Lady Blue Devils’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Abingdon. “Probably the smartest and most aggressive we have played in a long time.
WATE
Cleetus & Cars rocks Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – Bristol Motor Speedway turned into a gearheads paradise this past weekend as the Cleetus & Cars event held burnout competitions, super truck races, and the Bristol 1000 starring automotive celebrities from across the country. A burnout competitions puts competitors against each other in a test...
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Kingsport Times-News
There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us
WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of...
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill's Burleson moves within goal of record in blanking of West Ridge
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s soccer team remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved on the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Burleson recorded a hat trick in a 9-0, mercy-rule win over West Ridge, the three goals giving her 83 for her career with the Lady Hilltoppers (7-0, 4-0 District 1-AAA). She is one off the school record held by Rachel Jones.
Kingsport Times-News
Symphony of the Mountains presents 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'
KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B pulls out five-set thriller over East
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett volleyball likes to live in the fast lane. On Tuesday, Sullivan East was like that annoying car that you get behind in traffic in the passing lane that’s just barely doing the speed limit and is hard to get around.
5starpreps.com
WEEK 4 (2022) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME PREDICTIONS
All 41 predicted winners for this week’s games are below.
