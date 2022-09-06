ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Taylor, Bucs preparing for Citadel's option

JOHNSON CITY — Billy Taylor has spent parts of just about every football season since the mid-1980s trying to defend an option attack. Dating back to his time as a linebacker and team captain at East Tennessee State to the present, Taylor has learned a thing or two about the tricky offense.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Boone High School MCJROTC team takes on “Goliath”

On August 28, the Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC cadets competed in the fifth annual “Goliath at the Gorge” obstacle course race, hosted at Doe River Gorge in Hampton, Tennessee, bringing home a first place team win. According to the organizer’s website, “The ‘Goliath at the Gorge’ is...
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: West Ridge sweeps Boone in Big 5 volleyball

BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie led the offense for the Lady Wolves, tallying 12 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage. Faith Wilson had 35 assists and 13 digs for a double-double while Laynie Jordan led the defense with 17 digs.
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Hootenany in Hiltons: old-time band returns to Carter Fold

HILTONS — The seven-piece band, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, will perform at the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hiltons as part of the venue’s concert season, which runs through November.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Virginia, to start sending trash to Blountville landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City officials said on Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Blue Devils breeze by Falcons to open Mountain 7 play

ABINGDON — Gate City volleyball coach Amy Reed could not have asked for much more from her team in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District opener. “They played really well tonight. Hands down,” Reed said after her Lady Blue Devils’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Abingdon. “Probably the smartest and most aggressive we have played in a long time.
GATE CITY, VA
WATE

Cleetus & Cars rocks Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – Bristol Motor Speedway turned into a gearheads paradise this past weekend as the Cleetus & Cars event held burnout competitions, super truck races, and the Bristol 1000 starring automotive celebrities from across the country. A burnout competitions puts competitors against each other in a test...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

There's more than burgers at Burgers R Us

WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29. Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill's Burleson moves within goal of record in blanking of West Ridge

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s soccer team remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved on the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Burleson recorded a hat trick in a 9-0, mercy-rule win over West Ridge, the three goals giving her 83 for her career with the Lady Hilltoppers (7-0, 4-0 District 1-AAA). She is one off the school record held by Rachel Jones.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Symphony of the Mountains presents 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'

KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B pulls out five-set thriller over East

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett volleyball likes to live in the fast lane. On Tuesday, Sullivan East was like that annoying car that you get behind in traffic in the passing lane that’s just barely doing the speed limit and is hard to get around.
BLUFF CITY, TN

