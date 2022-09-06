Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO