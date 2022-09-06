Outrights: Banda, Grey, Fishman

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Anthony Franco
 3 days ago
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

A few players recently designated for assignment have gone unclaimed on outright waivers:

  • The Yankees announced Monday afternoon that southpaw Anthony Banda has been sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed to a major league contract on August 28, Banda spent only seven days on the MLB roster before being designated for assignment. Banda pitched twice as a Yankee, allowing eight of the ten batters he faced to reach base (five walks, a hit batman and two hits). That disappointing showing brought his overall season line up to a 6.75 ERA with slightly worse than average strikeout and walk rates (22.2% and 9.6%, respectively) through 26 2/3 innings split between the Pirates, Blue Jays and Yanks. Having previously been outrighted in his career, Banda will have the right to refuse the assignment in favor of minor league free agency.
  • Mets right-hander Connor Grey was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. A seven-year minor league veteran, Grey received his first big league call on August 22. Unfortunately, he didn’t appear in a game before he was optioned out. Now that he’s passed through waivers, he’ll have to work his way back onto a 40-man roster if he’s to make his MLB debut. Grey has made 22 appearances (21 starts) with Syracuse this season, pitching to a 5.52 ERA over 93 innings. He’s posted subpar strikeout and walk numbers but generated grounders on nearly half the batted balls he’s allowed. Grey will remain in the organization but would reach minor league free agency this winter if the Mets don’t add him back onto the 40-man roster.
  • Marlins southpaw Jake Fishman has gone unclaimed on waivers, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The 27-year-old has earned a pair of big league calls this season, but he’s only been on the roster briefly. Fishman did make his first two big league outings, tallying 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He’s spent the majority of the season working as a long reliever with Triple-A Jacksonville, pitching to an excellent 2.04 ERA over 53 innings. He’s induced grounders on a strong 52.6% of batted balls with a solid 23.9% strikeout rate. Fishman has now been outrighted twice this year by the Marlins, giving him the opportunity to refuse this assignment in favor of free agency.

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

