After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also a Dead Island 2 release date. Dead Island 2 is set to release on February 2, 2023. Making its reappearance since its first trailer in 2014 Dead Island 2 made its reappearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. The newest trailer showed off one of new six playable characters in the game slaughtering the undead on a stroll around Los Angeles the new setting for the game. Just like its previous installments, Dead Island 2 can be played solo or with a partner in co-op. Along with the release date, different editions of the game were also announced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO