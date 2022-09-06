Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Go Inkay is Coming with the Season of Light Event
Just after Pokemon Go finishes one event, the next one comes right around. This one seems to be the addition of some new Pokemon and ones that may not even really be connected in any way. The Season of Light event is on its way. The first new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go is Inkay and presumably, it’s evolved form Malamar.
MultiVersus Stripe Release Date
MultiVersus recently released a short teaser showcasing not only a release date for already confirmed fighter Stripe but quite possibly the inclusion of Gizmo from The Goonies. In a recent video via the MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo has been officially confirmed as a character for MultiVersus and will be released...
Dead Island 2 Release Date
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also a Dead Island 2 release date. Dead Island 2 is set to release on February 2, 2023. Making its reappearance since its first trailer in 2014 Dead Island 2 made its reappearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. The newest trailer showed off one of new six playable characters in the game slaughtering the undead on a stroll around Los Angeles the new setting for the game. Just like its previous installments, Dead Island 2 can be played solo or with a partner in co-op. Along with the release date, different editions of the game were also announced.
How To Bet On League of Legends￼
Released by Riot Games in 2009, League of Legends is one of the most popular video games in the world and easily one of the biggest games in the esports scene. But not only is it extremely popular among the players, but LoL is also a huge name in the betting scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dead Island 2 Different Editions
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also with different versions of the title each coming with its own perks. Here’s everything to know about the Dead Island 2 different editions. Different Editions. Dead Island 2 (Standard...
League of Legends K’Sante Release Date
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante Release Date.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
All Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon [Updated]
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes: More Worlds Changes
The new League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes...
Ashen Knight Sylas Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skin lines as well. The champion getting the new Ashen Knight Skin is Slyas. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Ashen Knight Sylas Skin.
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
Where Is The MultiVersus Guild?
MultiVersus has been in Season 1 for about a month now. As the game continues to grow, multiple updates and character announcements have been pushed out. However certain promised features still have not been implemented in the title. One of those features is the guild function. Now that the Season 1 launch hype is dwindling players are beginning to question, where is the MultiVersus Guild?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai Revealed
Today is a great day, Pokemon trainers. Tons of new information on Scarlet and Violent have been released consistently within the last weeks. And this is a beautiful surprise after the competitive trailer. To those who saw the Grafaiai trailer the other day, the Pokemon version of Banksy has now been revealed. This piece will put the spotlight on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai.
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Announced
With exactly one week until the launch of NBA 2K23, 2K recently announced a new edition of the title. One that features American Rapper J. Cole. This new edition is called the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition. Jermain Cole or known as J.Cole was announced to grace the Dreamer Edition of...
NBA・
NBA 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed
Along with the announcement of J.Cole on the Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23, came the reveal of the complete NBA 2K23 Soundtrack. Here are all of the artists gamers can expect to hear when the title launches on September 8. The Artist. The NBA 2K23 soundtrack will have three new...
NBA・
Madden 23 Login Error Potential Fixes
Within the first few weeks of Madden 23’s launch players have been experiencing log-in issues after attempting to connect to the EA online servers. After the attempt, players are presented with the prompt stating EA servers are not available at the time and to connect to the internet. Don’t be alarmed as it most likely isn’t your internet. Here are a few potential fixes to combat the Madden 23 login error.
The Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme has Arrived
While it may not be the main theme for Worlds, the orchestral theme is certainly a staple. It is one that is played throughout the biggest esports event in the world and one that is certainly in the back of many fan’s minds. The Worlds 2021 Orchestral Theme was certainly a great one and it seems like the new one will be no different. Riot has finally revealed the Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme and there is no doubt it brings all the feelings as Worlds 2022 approaches.
TFT 12.17 Patch Notes: Uncharted Realms Arrive
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.17 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.17 Notes.
VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins.
Worlds 2022 Azir Skin Leaked
Worlds 2022 is coming up sooner than many may think. As playoffs continue to wrap up, teams will be preparing to make their way to North America for the first time since 2016. While they do this, players will be eagerly waiting. Riot Games as per usual will be bringing out a skin for one of the most popular pro champions of the year. This year the Worlds 2022 Skin will be Azir according to leaks.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0