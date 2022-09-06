ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Fightful

Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz's Future With Promotion Ahead Of UFC 279: "If Nate Is Ready To Make This His Last Fight, I Wish Him All The Best In The World"

UFC President Dana White is appreciative of Nate Diaz's contributions to the promotion, but also is content if UFC 279 ends up being the Stockton, California star's last Octagon appearance. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's...
Fightful

Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Fightful

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
Fightful

Cris Cyborg: If Fans Would Like To See Me Doing Pro Wrestling, I'm Gonna Do It

Cris Cyborg comments on potentially trying her hand at professional wrestling one day. Cris Cyborg is a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. Arguably the biggest team to ever come out of mixed martial arts is Ronda Rousey and she's currently a WWE Superstar. Recently, many women's MMA fighters have explored pro wrestling as a viable option when they retire from cage fighting.
Fightful

New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)

AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
Fightful

Dana White Details UFC 279 Press Conference Brawl: 'All Hell Broke Loose'

'All hell broke loose' at the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, according to Dana White. The outspoken UFC President detailed quite the hectic situation that caused the cancelation of this evening's presser that unofficially kicked off UFC 279 weekend. “Let me just start out by saying I’m not going to...
Fightful

