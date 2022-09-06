NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO