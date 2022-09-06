Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
KCPD officers buy breakfast, groceries for family in need
KCPD Officer Dwon LittleJohn and Brittany Hiltner along with social worker Brooke McQuillar buy a family breakfast and groceries after responding to an emotional distress call with 4 children inside
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
Family hopes new information provides answers to unsolved murder
Mikel Lane was murdered Aug. 8, 2012. No arrests have been made, and his family is hoping new information will lead to justice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fallen Independence officer Madrid-Evans remembered with new honor
Missouri's new Red, White and Blue Heart Award was presented to fallen Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans a year after his death.
KCTV 5
New era begins for restorative high school in KCK
Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously...
Starlight to host free showing of ‘The Lion King’
Kansas City's Starlight plans to show a free community screening of "The Lion King" Saturday, September 10.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
KMBC.com
Victims identified after quadruple shooting at Labor Day pool party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two other victims are injured after gunfire erupted at a Labor Day pool party Monday night. It happened at a home near 73rd and Manchester in Kansas City. Kansas City Police officers have identified the two deceased victims as Deshawn...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Michael Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
KCTV 5
Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested in Texas after a shooting in Excelsior Springs left one person dead and another critically injured. The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.
LJWORLD
New report shows Lawrence, like most cities in the state, ranks below average for racial, ethnic diversity
Somehow, our next-door neighbor Kansas City, Kansas, has become the regional hub for both NASCAR and professional soccer. (You’ve got your next reality TV hit if you combine those two tailgate parties.) But a new national ranking suggests that such diversity may be spot on: Kansas City, Kansas, is the most ethnically diverse city in the region, and the competition isn’t particularly close.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Kansas City neighbors say bad hydrant delayed crews during house fire
After a semi driver allegedly ran into the fire hydrant weeks ago, residents reported the problem to the city but said it never got fixed.
Comments / 0