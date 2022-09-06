ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
Get To Know Cher And Gregg Allman’s Estranged Son Elijah Blue

Many people know about Cher’s son Chaz Bono with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono, but many don’t realize that she had a son named Elijah with her other ex-husband Gregg Allman. Elijah’s relationship with both of his parents hasn’t always been easy but now he is 46 years old and working as a musician just like his famous parents.
