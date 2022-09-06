ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers

NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher recently visited the Lipman Family Farms Value-Added Facility in West Deptford, and ZRH Farms, to highlight the partnership with the two companies. Lipman also supports a number of other local producers, including F&R...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo

Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Burlington County Bar Association

In 1972, then-Assignment Judge Edward V. Martino began the new court year with the first Opening of Courts ceremony in Burlington County. In recent years, the ceremony has become a tradition.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
njmom.com

28 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

School’s back, and so is the fall schedule, but you can still feel like you’re on vacation this weekend with lots of family-friendly activities. Test your grape stomping skills at the Hoboken Italian Festival in Hoboken, get nautical by the water during SailFest NJ in Toms River, or indulge in everything apple at the South Jersey Apple Fest in Woodstown. And don’t miss Remembering 9/11 events in NJ this weekend too. (featured photo credit: SailfestNJ/ Marie Daley)
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Rowan University welcomes largest 1st-year class in institution’s history

With fanfare and traditions, Rowan University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this past weekend. Rowan joins other New Jersey-based schools touting the increase in enrollment. Montclair State University said it just had its largest incoming freshman class with 4,065 members in the Class of 2026, and Kean University said its fall enrollment was projected to be the highest in the school’s history with more than 2,000 students registered a week before classes were set to begin.
GLASSBORO, NJ
gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
CBS Philly

Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ

