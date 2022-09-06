Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
House of the Dragon quietly introduced a major, Littlefinger-style character in episode 3
House of the Dragon’s big conflicts have certainly taken centre stage so far. Viserys is caught between two – and potentially more – heirs, while the Crabfeeder has diverted attention to the Narrow Sea. House of the Dragon’s third episode, though, has quietly introduced a major character...
Game of Thrones already spoilt the fate of a major House of the Dragon character
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
Fans are calling true crime series 'one of the best shows on Netflix'
A brand new season of chilling true crime series I Am A Killer has dropped on Netflix and people are already obsessed. The third season of the hit docu-series has given viewers six new criminals who have confessed to murder and are ready to tell their side of the story.
The Time Jumps on ‘House of the Dragon’ Are a Real (Albeit Temporary) Problem
“Second of His Name,” the third episode of House of the Dragon, opens, fittingly enough, with fire and blood. Daemon Targaryen has gone to war, and astride his serpentine dragon, Caraxes, he rains destruction on the foreign pirates ravaging the Stepstone islands off Westeros’s eastern shore. Sure, the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
House of the Dragon fans spot amusing CGI blunder in episode three
House of the Dragon viewers have spotted an error in the third episode of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off.The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans shortly after the episode’s Sunday night (4 September) debut, who shared their finding on social media.Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode three – you have been warned!Before the episode began, viewers were already aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had suffered a severe flesh-eating infection.At the start of episode three (set two years after the previous episode), the infection had worsened to the point where the king had lost two fingers....
Aries Spears Unleashes On Mike Epps Again Over Lizzo Joke Gone Wrong
It is turning into an unexpectedly rough season for Aries Spears. The veteran comedian has been making people laugh for decades and gained successes that many in his field can only dream of, but a comment about Lizzo thrust Spears into a spotlight that caused a wave of backlash. After comparing Lizzo to mashed potatoes and the poop emoji, Spears was chastised across the globe. Fellow comedian Mike Epps joined the conversation in defense of the singer and tossed out a few insults.
Emily Carey Explains Queer Undertones Between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’
Emily Carey explains the relationship between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen and how it will change in 'House of the Dragon.'
Janelle Pierzina Has Been Busy Since Her Exit From the 'Big Brother' Franchise, but She's Causing a Stir on Twitter
There has been no shortage of drama on Season 24 of Big Brother. As the finale draws nearer, stakes in the house continue to rise. But somehow, Michael Bruner has managed to stay out of the mix and fly under the radar. He recently marked a major milestone as he...
'House of the Dragon' Lannister Family Tree: All About Twin Jason's House
"House of the Dragon" introduced a new member of the Lannister family to the franchise, and viewers might be wondering how he relates to characters like Tyrion.
Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious
Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
Viserys’ wounds in House of the Dragon are a Thrones lore deep cut
House of the Dragon wasted no time before setting up the multiple conflicts plaguing the Seven Kingdoms. But one of the biggest threats to King Viserys Targaryen’s rule is largely playing out in the background. [Ed. note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire &...
The Targaryen Fanboy Stomped By Daemon’s Dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 is More Important Than You Think
I don’t think I’m a malevolent person, but the first scene of House of the Dragon Episode 3 had me re-evaluating that position. I laughed when that random Velaryon knight (Aron von Andrian) was crushed to death by his own team’s dragon. I’m sorry, but I just thought it was hilarious that a common soldier would think that Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was lighting up the Triarchy to specifically rescue one guy from being eaten by the crabs. But the more I think about it, this horrifically hysterical moment acts as a larger metaphor for one of the most...
Why the White Hart on "House of the Dragon" Is So Significant
Historically, royal hunts haven't exactly gone well in the universe of "Game of Thrones." After all, it was on a hunt that Robert Baratheon was killed thanks, in part, to a scheme set in motion by his wife, Cersei Lannister, which set off a chain reaction of years of war and death. When a royal hunt in pursuit of a mythical, maybe magical creature commences on "House of the Dragon," the results are less deadly but no less meaningful.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Hulu's New Legal Drama "Reasonable Doubt" Is Loosely Based on a Famous Celebrity Attorney
Kerry Washington's "Scandal" days may be over, but her new legal series on Hulu is full of eyebrow-raising drama. "Reasonable Doubt," created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed — with Washington (soon starring in Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil") on board as another executive producer — is loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, whose high-profile clients have included everyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Justin Bieber.
