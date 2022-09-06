ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Kit Harrington
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Paddy Considine
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series

House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke

House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
GamesRadar

A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger

A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans spot amusing CGI blunder in episode three

House of the Dragon viewers have spotted an error in the third episode of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off.The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans shortly after the episode’s Sunday night (4 September) debut, who shared their finding on social media.Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode three – you have been warned!Before the episode began, viewers were already aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had suffered a severe flesh-eating infection.At the start of episode three (set two years after the previous episode), the infection had worsened to the point where the king had lost two fingers....
hotnewhiphop.com

ComicBook

Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious

Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
Decider.com

The Targaryen Fanboy Stomped By Daemon’s Dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 is More Important Than You Think

I don’t think I’m a malevolent person, but the first scene of House of the Dragon Episode 3 had me re-evaluating that position. I laughed when that random Velaryon knight (Aron von Andrian) was crushed to death by his own team’s dragon. I’m sorry, but I just thought it was hilarious that a common soldier would think that Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was lighting up the Triarchy to specifically rescue one guy from being eaten by the crabs. But the more I think about it, this horrifically hysterical moment acts as a larger metaphor for one of the most...
POPSUGAR

Why the White Hart on "House of the Dragon" Is So Significant

Historically, royal hunts haven't exactly gone well in the universe of "Game of Thrones." After all, it was on a hunt that Robert Baratheon was killed thanks, in part, to a scheme set in motion by his wife, Cersei Lannister, which set off a chain reaction of years of war and death. When a royal hunt in pursuit of a mythical, maybe magical creature commences on "House of the Dragon," the results are less deadly but no less meaningful.
PopSugar

Hulu's New Legal Drama "Reasonable Doubt" Is Loosely Based on a Famous Celebrity Attorney

Kerry Washington's "Scandal" days may be over, but her new legal series on Hulu is full of eyebrow-raising drama. "Reasonable Doubt," created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed — with Washington (soon starring in Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil") on board as another executive producer — is loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, whose high-profile clients have included everyone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Justin Bieber.
