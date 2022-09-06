Read full article on original website
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
Randal Grichuk’s two homers lead Rockies’ rally vs. Brewers
Randal Grichuk hit two homers, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer hit hard, leaves loss to Colorado Rockies with elbow soreness
Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer exited with elbow tightness after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. A trainer and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound in the second inning after Lauer gave up Alan Trejo's two-run homer. An...
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich blasts 499-foot home run
It’s been a few seasons since Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has played at an All-Star level. He entered Tuesday’s
Victor Caratini idle Tuesday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narvaez will start at catcher over Caratini and hit eighth. Narvaez has a $2,700 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per our...
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three...
Kolten Wong (knee) sidelined Thursday for Brewers in Game 1
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong (knee) is not in the starting lineup again versus left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wong exited Tuesday's game early with knee discomfort and he's now out of the lineup for a second straight...
What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss
MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
