ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Milwaukee, WI
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini idle Tuesday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narvaez will start at catcher over Caratini and hit eighth. Narvaez has a $2,700 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per our...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong (knee) sidelined Thursday for Brewers in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong (knee) is not in the starting lineup again versus left-hander Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Wong exited Tuesday's game early with knee discomfort and he's now out of the lineup for a second straight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Homer
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss

MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy