Chicago shooting: 3 in custody after man killed, another hurt in McKinley Park, police say

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0hjMyS0300 Three people are in custody after a man was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting on the city's Southwest Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The Labor Day shooting happened at about 7:41 p.m. in the McKinley Park neighborhood's 3700 block of South Paulina Street, police said. Two people, a 31-year-old man and another male victim, were inside a vehicle when they were shot.

The 31-year-old man was struck in the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another male victim of an unknown age was also struck in the body. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Three offenders are in custody, a weapon was recovered from the scene and Area Detectives are investigating, police said.

