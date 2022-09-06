Read full article on original website
LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
Jordan Clarkson reportedly drawing trade interest from Grizzlies, Bucks, Kings
It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz have entered full rebuild mode with Rudy Gobert now in Minnesota and Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. It’s not quite a fire sale in Salt Lake City, but more of an “everything must go” clearance sale of veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson.
Do the Utah Jazz now have the best draft assets in the NBA?
ESPN’s Bobby Marks ranked the Utah Jazz as having the best draft assets in the NBA after trades involving Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale
Are the Bucks interested in bringing in Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson?
Baseball’s winding down, which means it’s time for basketball talk. In the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet, nothing worth noting. That was until something interesting popped up recently. It was said by Fastbreak’s Brett Siegel that the Bucks were one of the teams that have...
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Phoenix Suns Land Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Science adheres to a rigid set of rules. It’s not our field, so bear with us, but it seems that in science, X = X, and there’s no room for debate on that matter. This will relate to the NBA, I promise. Art, by contrast, is anarchy. Tell...
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
