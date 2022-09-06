ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island weathers heavy rain and flash floods that closed roadways and swept away vehicles

By Victoria Price, Jaisol Martinez, James Paleologopoulos, Mari Salazar
whdh.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Smithfield, RI
Cranston, RI
Government
North Providence, RI
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Cranston, RI
Cars
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
Local
Connecticut Cars
State
Maine State
City
North Providence, RI
Smithfield, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Cars
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wmar2news

New England flooding closes major interstate on Labor Day

On a busy travel day, motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 on Labor Day as heavy rain in New England caused the interstate to flood. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged people to stay home on Monday as more than 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday. Despite the pleas, officials said they performed numerous water rescues from vehicles.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood#Vehicles#Thurbers Avenue
iheart.com

Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far

Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
CRANSTON, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
whdh.com

Rain Continues, Flood Watch Still Up

Widespread rain continues to pelt much of Southern New England this morning as we head back to work, back to school, and out to the voting polls for Primary Day. As rain totals continue to add up this morning, with embedded downpours, the main risk will be localized street/poor drainage flooding, hydroplaning and big puddles for the AM commute. Expect about and additional 0.50 to 1.50″ more of rain from 6am, through the rest of the day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NECN

Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rhode Islanders Stunned as Flooding Completely Washes Out Streets

Flooding is hitting Rhode Island pretty hard right now and one person decided to get some video evidence of it. This is some heavy-duty flooding and it’s no laughing matter. This viral video indicates just how bad it is on the streets there. You can see some people push a car out of the flooded street. Another car appears to be stuck in the rain. Flooding like this might take place in other areas of the United States regularly. Rhode Islanders are not part of that group. Well, take a look at what this person shot with his camera on Monday. It’s quite a sight to see.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Warming Weather Ahead

We needed the rain, we got the rain and now we’ll get a nice stretch of weather the next few days. There are quite a few clouds lingering across New England this early Wednesday evening. Oddly, a nice little wedge of cloud-free air hung tough around metro Boston up through the North Shore and onto the Seacoast as seen here in visible satellite imagery from earlier today…
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA to reopen East Boston ferry service Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Thursday they will reopen ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston starting September 12. Ferry service will operate every 30 minutes on weekdays between Lewis Warf in East Boston and Long Warf downtown, beginning at 7 a.m. from Lewis Warf. The weekday ferry...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy