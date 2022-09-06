Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Why the real Ethereum killer might just be Bitcoin
We’re finally here. After eight years of talking about it, Ethereum 2.0 seem just about ready to come to fruition. Now that the Ethereum Merge is almost here, we can start thinking about what the world looks like post-Merge. Most at this point believe that although Ethereum is still the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to smart contracts and composable Web 3.0 functionality, the future of blockchain-based connectivity will be based on multiple chains.
forkast.news
Binance halts USDC support; Inflation hits crypto
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 6, 2022, presented by Joel Flynn. Binance to stop support for USDC, other stablecoins. Issuer of USDC questions Binance’s move to convert users’ stablecoin holdings into its own BUSD.. Inflation takes a bite out of financial assets. We’ll have more...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000, Ether rallies, Solana leads gains in Top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late Friday afternoon trading in Asia, helping drive up the global cryptocurrency market capitalization more than 5% to back above the US$1 trillion mark. Solana led the gains among tokens in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose over 7.5% in...
forkast.news
Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade now live despite concerns
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, has successfully completed its final upgrade ahead of the long-awaited Merge around, though some early technical issues have watchers nervous. Known as “Bellatrix,” this upgrade brought Ethereum’s consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, into a ready state for the Merge which is slated to occur...
forkast.news
Binance pushes out USDC in aggressive move to boost its own stablecoin
“Survival of the fittest” is a creed that appears to have found favor at Binance this week. Or, perhaps, “survival of the most powerful,” which seems to be the real message coming from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Binance’s move to toss USD Coin (USDC) off...
forkast.news
China’s non-crypto blockchain
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 7, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. China state-backed BSN pushes use of non-crypto blockchain outside mainland. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast September 7.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten
Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest percentage gain on the list. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose less than 0.1% in the past 24 hours to change hands...
forkast.news
Slowdown in crypto interest to continue for rest of the year: KPMG
A slowdown in crypto investment — particularly in firms offering coins, tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — will continue in the second half of the current year, according to a new report by global audit and consulting firm KPMG. Fast facts. Global investments in crypto and blockchain stood...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin slumps below US$19,000, Ether drops despite Merge progress
Bitcoin dipped under US$19,000 to the lowest price since mid-June in an across-the-market slump for the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Wednesday morning trading in Asia. Ether also lost ground even though it began one of its last required upgrades on Tuesday before the network Merge expected later this month.
forkast.news
Crypto lender Nexo introduces spot, futures trading
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has launched a spot, margin and futures trading platform for retail clients with the launch of Nexo Pro. The London-based crypto platform aims to offer retail clients access to institutional-grade aggregated liquidity with no minimum funding requirements, the company said in a statement. The product has been...
forkast.news
S.Korea to set up securities market for crypto tokens
South Korea’s top financial regulator announced Tuesday a plan to open a separate digital securities market similar to the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index), in a move to institutionalize and promote cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. The planned digital securities market will accommodate securities tokens, representing ownership rights or asset...
forkast.news
Crypto could pose ‘major’ risk to S.Korea’s financial stability, think tank says
South Korea’s booming crypto scene could someday threaten the country’s financial well-being due to the industry’s growing ties with traditional finance, according to a report by the Korea Institute of Finance. The Seoul-based independent research institute said the crypto sector currently had “minimal” influence on the country’s...
forkast.news
‘Doctor Bitcoin’ claims to be heading to prison for P2P BTC sale
Crypto entrepreneur Mark Hopkins, also known as Doctor Bitcoin” or “Rizzn”, claimed on Twitter that he has been sentenced to six to 15 months in federal prison for allegedly participating in peer-to-peer Bitcoin sales without a federal license. Fast facts. P2P sale of Bitcoin is a federal...
forkast.news
New UK PM, finance minister have previously supported crypto, blockchain
Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Kwasi Kwarteng, former head of the U.K.’s department for business, energy and industrial strategy, as the new finance minister, charging him with decisions that will impact British and global crypto markets. Fast facts. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak had been...
forkast.news
US raises red flag on crypto mining with concerns over carbon emissions
The U.S. said the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency industry does not align with the country’s goals to decarbonize the economy, suggesting it may rein in the operations of crypto miners, according to a report released Thursday by the Office of Science and Technology in the White House. Cryptocurrency...
forkast.news
Indian finance minister urges IMF to lead crypto regulation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should lead the way in global regulation of crypto assets, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at their meeting in New Delhi. At their meeting on Wednesday, they discussed the significance of regulating crypto assets and the need...
forkast.news
Asia banking giant DBS jumps into The Sandbox metaverse
DBS Bank Ltd., the largest lender in Southeast Asia, said it has partnered with The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform, to build new services for clients in the 3D virtual world that uses digital avatars. DBS is the first company in Singapore to sign a partnership with The Sandbox,...
