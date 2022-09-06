ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the real Ethereum killer might just be Bitcoin

We’re finally here. After eight years of talking about it, Ethereum 2.0 seem just about ready to come to fruition. Now that the Ethereum Merge is almost here, we can start thinking about what the world looks like post-Merge. Most at this point believe that although Ethereum is still the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to smart contracts and composable Web 3.0 functionality, the future of blockchain-based connectivity will be based on multiple chains.
Binance halts USDC support; Inflation hits crypto

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 6, 2022, presented by Joel Flynn. Binance to stop support for USDC, other stablecoins. Issuer of USDC questions Binance’s move to convert users’ stablecoin holdings into its own BUSD.. Inflation takes a bite out of financial assets. We’ll have more...
Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade now live despite concerns

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, has successfully completed its final upgrade ahead of the long-awaited Merge around, though some early technical issues have watchers nervous. Known as “Bellatrix,” this upgrade brought Ethereum’s consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, into a ready state for the Merge which is slated to occur...
Binance pushes out USDC in aggressive move to boost its own stablecoin

“Survival of the fittest” is a creed that appears to have found favor at Binance this week. Or, perhaps, “survival of the most powerful,” which seems to be the real message coming from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Binance’s move to toss USD Coin (USDC) off...
China’s non-crypto blockchain

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 7, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. China state-backed BSN pushes use of non-crypto blockchain outside mainland. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast September 7.
Slowdown in crypto interest to continue for rest of the year: KPMG

A slowdown in crypto investment — particularly in firms offering coins, tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — will continue in the second half of the current year, according to a new report by global audit and consulting firm KPMG. Fast facts. Global investments in crypto and blockchain stood...
Markets: Bitcoin slumps below US$19,000, Ether drops despite Merge progress

Bitcoin dipped under US$19,000 to the lowest price since mid-June in an across-the-market slump for the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Wednesday morning trading in Asia. Ether also lost ground even though it began one of its last required upgrades on Tuesday before the network Merge expected later this month.
Crypto lender Nexo introduces spot, futures trading

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has launched a spot, margin and futures trading platform for retail clients with the launch of Nexo Pro. The London-based crypto platform aims to offer retail clients access to institutional-grade aggregated liquidity with no minimum funding requirements, the company said in a statement. The product has been...
S.Korea to set up securities market for crypto tokens

South Korea’s top financial regulator announced Tuesday a plan to open a separate digital securities market similar to the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index), in a move to institutionalize and promote cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. The planned digital securities market will accommodate securities tokens, representing ownership rights or asset...
Crypto could pose ‘major’ risk to S.Korea’s financial stability, think tank says

South Korea’s booming crypto scene could someday threaten the country’s financial well-being due to the industry’s growing ties with traditional finance, according to a report by the Korea Institute of Finance. The Seoul-based independent research institute said the crypto sector currently had “minimal” influence on the country’s...
‘Doctor Bitcoin’ claims to be heading to prison for P2P BTC sale

Crypto entrepreneur Mark Hopkins, also known as Doctor Bitcoin” or “Rizzn”, claimed on Twitter that he has been sentenced to six to 15 months in federal prison for allegedly participating in peer-to-peer Bitcoin sales without a federal license. Fast facts. P2P sale of Bitcoin is a federal...
New UK PM, finance minister have previously supported crypto, blockchain

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Kwasi Kwarteng, former head of the U.K.’s department for business, energy and industrial strategy, as the new finance minister, charging him with decisions that will impact British and global crypto markets. Fast facts. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak had been...
US raises red flag on crypto mining with concerns over carbon emissions

The U.S. said the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency industry does not align with the country’s goals to decarbonize the economy, suggesting it may rein in the operations of crypto miners, according to a report released Thursday by the Office of Science and Technology in the White House. Cryptocurrency...
Indian finance minister urges IMF to lead crypto regulation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should lead the way in global regulation of crypto assets, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at their meeting in New Delhi. At their meeting on Wednesday, they discussed the significance of regulating crypto assets and the need...
Asia banking giant DBS jumps into The Sandbox metaverse

DBS Bank Ltd., the largest lender in Southeast Asia, said it has partnered with The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform, to build new services for clients in the 3D virtual world that uses digital avatars. DBS is the first company in Singapore to sign a partnership with The Sandbox,...
CoreLogic: US Home Equity Increases Again in Q2 2022, With the Total Average Equity Per Homeowner Reaching a Record High of $300,000

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the second quarter of 2022. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $3.6 trillion, for an average of $60,200 per borrower, since the second quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005071/en/ Figure 1: Map of Average Year-Over-Year Equity Gain per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)
