Never forget: A guide to 9/11 remembrance events in Central Florida

More than two decades ago, the nation changed forever.

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, a moment in history felt throughout the rest of the world, including here in Central Florida.

Several events will take place throughout the region over the weekend honoring the day and those lost. See a list below:

All events are on Sunday unless otherwise noted.

Orlando: The 9/11 Stair Climb, a 10-year tradition of honoring FDNY 343, continues at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando. Dozens of firefighters over the years have joined in climbing 110 floors of the old Bank of America building. Everyone is welcome.

The resort’s 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb returns for a second year, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and law enforcement are invited to participate while members of the public cheer them on from ground level. The stair climb is free to attend, but participants are asked to register ahead here. Free refreshments will be provided after. An “extremely discounted” rate is available for responders participating in the stair climb. Melbourne: The Melbourne Fire Department 9/11 5K begins at 7 a.m. at Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive. Click here for more information.

Apopka: The 9/11 Memorial Run 5K benefitting the Armando Borjas Jr. Foundation takes place Saturday at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway. Click here for more information. Immediately after the 5K will be the Together As One Festival, a family-friendly event featuring food trucks, kid zones, activities and live music. A donation to the Armando Borjas Jr. Scholarship Foundation is required for entry.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is set for Saturday. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 7:30 a.m. Click here for more information. Tavares: The 9/11 21st Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. at 350 W. Main St.

Palm Bay: A 9/11 remembrance event begins at 11 a.m. at Space Coast Harley-Davison, 1440 Sportsman Lane NE.

